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FBI Director Kash Patel speaks as Attorney General Todd Blanche listens during a news conference at the Robert F. Kennedy Department of Justice building on Aug. 5, 2026, in Washington, D.C.
FBI Director Kash Patel speaks as Attorney General Todd Blanche listens during a news conference at the Robert F. Kennedy Department of Justice building on Aug. 5, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

First-Ever Terror-Court Deportation Boots Afghan Woman Accused of Aiding ISIS Mass-Shooting Plot

 By Ben Zeisloft  September 20, 2026 at 3:00am
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The Department of Justice deported an Afghan national who allegedly helped her family attempt an Islamic mass shooting on election day in 2024.

Nazira Haji Zada, 47, who was living in Fort Worth, Texas, was removed after “conceding that she is an alien terrorist,” per a Department of Justice news release on Sept. 11.

Zada helped to organize the ISIS-inspired election day terror attempt, which was to be carried out by her son, Abdullah Haji Zada, and son-in-law, Nasir Ahmad Tawhedi.

She was deported under the United States Alien Terrorist Removal Court — which Congress had created decades ago but had never before been used to remove a terrorist from the country.

The order of removal came on Aug. 20, and the document was unsealed on Sept. 11.

“The government used classified information to establish that Zada is an alien terrorist,” the Department of Justice said.

“Additionally, the government provided Zada and her lawyers, two federal public defenders, with approximately half a terabyte of documents supporting the government’s case.”

Zada and her lawyers then conceded she was indeed a terrorist, which led to her removal from the country.

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Attorney General Todd Blanche said in a statement that “this landmark case, resulting in the prompt removal of this alien terrorist to her country of origin, is a win for national security and the rule of law.”

“Those who support and condone terrorism should not be living in the United States, and this first-ever case before the ATRC shows how the Department will use every tool at its disposal to protect our country,” he added.

FBI Director Kash Patel meanwhile said that “this is a historic and vitally important step in our work to protect the U.S. homeland from terrorism.”

“An individual who supported a plot by ISIS-sympathizing family members to commit an attack in America has paid the price for that,” he continued.

“She came to our country, betrayed it, and has now lost the right to live here and enjoy our democratic freedoms. This FBI and our Justice Department partners will protect the American people from the threat of terrorism, using all means necessary.”

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Ben Zeisloft
Ben Zeisloft is the communications director for the Foundation to Abolish Abortion. He also serves as a writer and editor for The Sentinel. He is a former reporter for The Daily Wire and has been published in other conservative media outlets such as The Spectator and Campus Reform. Ben graduated from the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School with concentrations in business economics and marketing.




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