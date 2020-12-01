Login
First Footage Emerges of Joe Biden Hobbling in Walking Boot After Foot Injury

Joe BidenChandan Khanna - AFP / Getty ImagesPresumptive President-elect Joe Biden arrives for an event at The Queen Theater in Wilmington, Delaware, on Dec. 1, 2020. Biden was taken to a doctor on Nov. 29, 2020, 'out of an abundance of caution' a day after he twisted his ankle while playing with his dog, his office said. (Chandan Khanna - AFP / Getty Images)

By Erin Coates
Published December 1, 2020 at 1:28pm
The first footage of presumptive President-elect Joe Biden in an orthopedic walking boot emerged on social media Tuesday morning.

The Recount tweeted a video of Biden stepping out of his van and pointing to his brace.

A reporter asked him how his foot was feeling.

“Good, thank you for asking,” Biden replied before making his way into the building.

The 78-year-old slipped Saturday while playing with his dog Major, one of his two German shepherds, The Washington Post reported.

He visited Delaware Orthopaedic Specialists in Newark, Delaware, Sunday afternoon and was later sent to a nearby imaging facility for a CT scan.

Biden’s physician confirmed hairline fractures in his lateral and intermediate cuneiform bones in his right foot.

“It is anticipated that he will likely require a walking boot for several weeks,” physician Kevin O’Connor said.

Biden visited the doctor on Sunday to avoid disrupting any regularly scheduled appointments during the week, according to a spokesperson.

President Donald Trump retweeted a video of the presumptive president-elect leaving treatment with the caption, “Get well soon!”

Major, along with Biden’s other German shepherd Champ and a cat are expected to make the move to the White House in a few weeks, The Associated Press reported.

Although the Trumps did not have one, presidential pets provide comfort, entertainment, drama and usually good PR.

“Pets have always played an important role in the White House throughout the decades,” said Jennifer Pickens, an author who studies White House traditions.

“It not only provides companionship to the president and their family, but I believe it also humanizes and softens their political image.”

Tom Whalen, a presidential historian at Boston University, said that having a pet will also help create a connection with animal-loving constituents.

“When a president, the leader of the country, the leader of the free world really, is seen with a dog or a cat, you know, basically there is a bond that they have with their public, whether they’re Republican or Democrat,” Whalen said.

Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
