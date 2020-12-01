The first footage of presumptive President-elect Joe Biden in an orthopedic walking boot emerged on social media Tuesday morning.

The Recount tweeted a video of Biden stepping out of his van and pointing to his brace.

A reporter asked him how his foot was feeling.

“Good, thank you for asking,” Biden replied before making his way into the building.

Biden points to his foot brace and says he’s feeling good. pic.twitter.com/O1NHewlPF4 — The Recount (@therecount) December 1, 2020

The 78-year-old slipped Saturday while playing with his dog Major, one of his two German shepherds, The Washington Post reported.

He visited Delaware Orthopaedic Specialists in Newark, Delaware, Sunday afternoon and was later sent to a nearby imaging facility for a CT scan.

Biden’s physician confirmed hairline fractures in his lateral and intermediate cuneiform bones in his right foot.

“It is anticipated that he will likely require a walking boot for several weeks,” physician Kevin O’Connor said.

Biden visited the doctor on Sunday to avoid disrupting any regularly scheduled appointments during the week, according to a spokesperson.

President Donald Trump retweeted a video of the presumptive president-elect leaving treatment with the caption, “Get well soon!”

Major, along with Biden’s other German shepherd Champ and a cat are expected to make the move to the White House in a few weeks, The Associated Press reported.

Although the Trumps did not have one, presidential pets provide comfort, entertainment, drama and usually good PR.

“Pets have always played an important role in the White House throughout the decades,” said Jennifer Pickens, an author who studies White House traditions.

“It not only provides companionship to the president and their family, but I believe it also humanizes and softens their political image.”

Tom Whalen, a presidential historian at Boston University, said that having a pet will also help create a connection with animal-loving constituents.

“When a president, the leader of the country, the leader of the free world really, is seen with a dog or a cat, you know, basically there is a bond that they have with their public, whether they’re Republican or Democrat,” Whalen said.

