First Group to Tour the White House Since Trump Took Office Gets Treated to a Big Surprise

The first tour group to visit the White House during the second Trump administration received quite a surprise as they toured the executive mansion.

Members of the group were shocked to see none other than President Donald Trump greet them at his home on Tuesday, just over one month after he moved in for the second time.

“I want to thank you very much for coming. The tour is so great,” Trump said.

“The first lady worked very hard on making it perfect,” the commander-in-chief continued. “I think you’re gonna really love it.”

Trump said he heard that the group was present and insisted on greeting them.

“You’re very smart-looking people, I must say,” Trump remarked.

“Maybe someday you’ll be here as the president, right?” he said to some of the younger members of the crowd. “Somebody in this group has a chance.”

“You’re gonna get a special tour,” he promised. “Have fun, everybody.”

Members of the tour group then started chanting “USA!”

First lady Melania Trump announced earlier this month that 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. would reopen for public tours on Feb. 25.

“The President and I are excited to reopen the White House to those interested in the extraordinary story of this iconic and beautiful landmark,” she said in a statement from the White House.

“There is much to learn about the American Presidency, the First Families who have lived here, and our Nation’s rich history from a firsthand experience at the White House,” she continued.

“This opportunity is unique among nations around the globe—a tradition we are honored to continue for the hundreds of thousands of visitors who come each year.”

The White House said that public tours can be requested through members of Congress and can be submitted up to three months in advance.

The tours last 45 minutes and are usually self-guided.

One webpage for the White House said that tours include “the public rooms in the East Wing and the Residence, which include the Vermeil Room, the Library, the China Room, the Blue Room, Red Room, Green Room, the State Dining Room, and a view of the White House Kennedy Garden.”

Secret Service agents stationed along the route are available to answer questions about the history, art, and current uses of the rooms.

