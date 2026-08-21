First Hunter, Now Jill: Former First Lady Peddles Wild Conspiracies, Suggests Joe Biden Was Deliberately Drugged Before Disastrous Debate

Talk to a Biden, and nothing a Biden has done is ever their fault.

Oh, sure, this may have been pretty normal stuff when Joe was a politician and then the president, but things have gotten a bit ridiculous in his post-presidency.

The patriarch is suffering from a variety of ailments — age and cancer, mainly — which means those in his orbit need to step up for him. Hunter has never been terribly reliable even when he had a crack pipe hanging out of his mouth and a vodka-and-soda in his hand, and he’s even worse when he’s sober by the sound of things. And then there’s Jill.

Apparently not content to just say she thought her husband might have been suffering a stroke during the debate which ended his career in June of 2024 in her recently published memoir, Jill is now telling podcasters she’s not entirely certain he wasn’t drugged by some perfidious other force before the telltale parley.

This is made even worse because it comes just a week after Hunter wasn’t willing to rule out that it was actually Israel who helped disseminate the laptop of doom which emerged just before the 2020 election and showed definitive evidence not just of his degenerate lifestyle — which he catalogued with salaciously meticulous detail on camera — but also of his shady business dealings and the fact that his father hadn’t been fully forthcoming about how much he knew about them.

In an interview on “The Jamie Kern Lima Show,” the former first lady provided another excuse for Joe’s poor debate performance, this one more ominous and Oliver Stone-esque.

The moment came when she was asked about her theory regarding the stroke, which drew derision because what all political wives do is accompany their husband on stage and then to Waffle House during a post-debate media tour when they think they’re having a life-threatening event.

Was Joe Biden drugged before the 2024 presidential debate? Yes No

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“Well, they [ruled it out],” Jill said when asked about it.

“They said, I mean, I didn’t say to them, when I was writing my book, I was reflecting, but I didn’t say, ‘God, did Joe have a stroke?’ I just said, ‘Is he OK? Is he OK?’”

So, what happened, then?

“I can’t figure it out,” Jill said. “I mean, there’s all kinds of theories — you know, he had been traveling.

“And I had been on the road for two weeks up until that moment. So, I wasn’t with him. I didn’t see him days before, weeks before. I saw him maybe one hour before.”

“There’s no way anyone could have, God forbid, laced his drink or something?” Lima asked.

God forbid, no. Let’s totally rule that out. No, of course not!

“Who knows? Who knows?” Jill said, clearly opening the door for such a possibility.







So the doctors ruled out a stroke, but they didn’t rule out … drugging or poisoning? At this point, one would rhetorically ask Jill how stupid she thinks we are, but then one realizes that isn’t a rhetorical question with Jill.

Jill Biden is pure evil. This is her after the debate. Now she’s claiming she thought Joe had a stroke. But she stayed on stage to trash Trump after Joe had a stroke? It was all about power for Jill. Nothing was off the table for her. Nothing too low. pic.twitter.com/Z6OKaAN4tT — C3 (@C_3C_3) May 27, 2026

And this is newsworthy because it’s becoming a leitmotif in the post-Biden retconning of everything that happened in that whirlwind of nefariousness.

Consider Hunter Biden, now sitting down with anyone who will have him — including Tucker Carlson, who claimed (without evidence) during their interview that the contents of his laptop were shopped to him at Fox News by “the Israelis,” who (to hear Carlson tell it) are responsible for everything in the world.

(Funny he didn’t bother getting around to telling us about it before the sit-down with Hunter, given his animus against the hummus-eaters plotting world domination, but here I digress.)

Anyhow, according to Middle East Eye, he certainly wasn’t willing to discount the idea, saying that among the people pushing the laptop’s dissemination were, inter alia, a “Netanyahu operation centre, the Israeli side.”

“If pointing out that Benjamin Netanyahu is evil incarnate is anti-Semitic, then I don’t know what to tell people anymore, Hunter added.

I know what to tell them: The laptop fell into the hands of numerous parties because Hunter Biden dropped it off at a repair shop and forgot about it. The Jews did not make him record himself smoking crack or rutting with prostitutes.

And Joe Biden was not drugged or having a stroke or suffering jet lag; he was a senescent man with no business being president, and Jill and Hunter Biden were among the people trying to make sure the American people didn’t find this out until it was too late to do anything about it.

It’s no surprise that these two will peddle wild conspiracies to avoid any sort of accountability for that hard, but simple, truth. There’s no reason anyone should listen to them, though.

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