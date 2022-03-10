Share
News
A Canadian military veteran and famous sniper, known as "Wali," arrived in Ukraine to fight against the Russian forces that have occupied the country.
A Canadian military veteran and famous sniper, known as "Wali," arrived in Ukraine to fight against the Russian forces that have occupied the country. (@nexta_tv / Twitter screen shot)

First ISIS, Now Putin: Elite Sniper, Iraq War Veteran Takes Up Arms with Ukraine

 By Richard Moorhead  March 10, 2022 at 2:06pm
Share

A Canadian military veteran with experience fighting the Islamic State has taken up arms for the Ukrainian cause.

The man, who is identified only as ‘Wali’ by the CBC, fought in Iraq and Afghanistan with the Canadian armed forces before joining Kurdish miltias in 2015 as a foreign fighter.

The CBC is describing Wali as an experienced sniper.

Wali served with the Royal 22nd Regiment in the Canadian military.

He recounted working in IT merely weeks ago, before the gravity of the Russo-Ukrainian War drew him out of military retirement.

Please click here to provide support for refugees now fleeing the Russian invasion in Ukraine

“A week ago I was still programming stuff,” he explained.

“Now, I’m grabbing anti-tank missiles in a warehouse to kill real people … That’s my reality right now.”

Wali entered Ukraine from Poland with a group of British and Canadian military veterans.

The foreign fighter explained that he supports the Ukrainian people’s fight for sovereignty and right define their own identity.

Should international supporters of Ukraine fight for the country?

“I want to help them because they want to be free, basically. It’s as simple as that.”

“I have to help because there are people here being bombarded just because they want to be European basically and not Russian.”

Wali is documenting his experiences fighting for Ukraine on a Facebook page, La Torche et l’Épée – The Torch and Sword.

“My son’s first birthday is in a week,” Wali said, admitting that his wife asked him not to travel to Ukraine. “So … It’s hard. That’s the hardest part actually.”

Related:
Biden DOJ Appeals Navy SEALs' Vaccine Mandate Compliance to Supreme Court

The Ukrainian government has solicited volunteers with experience in Western militaries.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has offered international supporters of the Ukrainian cause a chance to join the Territorial Defense Force of the Ukrainian military.

Zelenskyy is urging those who want to come to contact the defense attaché of their country’s Ukrainian embassy.

According to Fox News, the Ukrainian military has received so many volunteers they’ve been forced to turn some away, even in a state of war with a greater power.

The Ukrainian armed forces lack enough weapons to arm every volunteer, with thousands of Ukrainians returning to the country from across Europe to defend their nation.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , ,
Share
Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, and guitar player.




First ISIS, Now Putin: Elite Sniper, Iraq War Veteran Takes Up Arms with Ukraine
Ex-Russian Oligarch Condemns Invasion, Renounces Passport: "Everything Putin Touches Dies"
Epic: Angry US Astronaut Tells Russians What to Do with Special Medal They Awarded Him in 2011
Developing: CNN Disaster Reported - Multiple Stars Face Hatchet as New Management Plans Talent Purge
Justice Thomas Goes to War with Facebook: Time to Sweep Away Big Tech Immunity
See more...

Conversation