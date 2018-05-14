First Lady Melania Trump Hospitalized for Kidney ‘Procedure’

First lady Melania Trump underwent surgery Monday to treat a “benign kidney condition.”

A statement from the White House said the first lady is currently recovering at Walter Reed National Military Center and will likely be in the hospital for the rest of the week.

“This morning, First Lady Melania Trump underwent an embolization procedure to treat a benign kidney condition. The procedure was successful and there were no complications,” the first lady’s communications director, Stephanie Grisham, said.

“Mrs. Trump is at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and will likely remain there for the duration of the week. The First Lady looks forward to a full recovery so she can continue her work on behalf of children everywhere,” Grisham added.

JUST IN: First lady Melania Trump underwent procedure to treat benign kidney condition, her spokesperson says, and will remain at Walter Reed for the week. "The procedure was successful and there were no complications." pic.twitter.com/apTEfoSOVb — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) May 14, 2018

Grisham told Fox News that the first lady “is doing well.”

Do you appreciate the job Melania Trump is doing a first lady? Yes No Continue with Facebook -- or -- Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

A White House official told Fox that President Donald Trump is expected to visit the first lady at Walter Reed, and that he spoke with his wife before the procedure and spoke to her doctor afterward.

Last week, the first lady was front and center unveiling her “Be Best” initiative aimed at helping children achieve their individual potential.

“It remains our generation’s moral imperative to take responsibility and help our children manage the many issues they are facing today, including encouraging positive social, emotional, and physical habits,” Melania Trump said.

Thank you to all who attended yesterday’s launch of #BeBest. I will continue focusing on ways to help children be their best selves. Please visit https://t.co/npPChhBGPT to learn more! pic.twitter.com/dMsSJHgMBs — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) May 8, 2018

She was also on hand early Thursday morning when three Americans freed by North Korea arrived back in the U.S.

Trump received high praise for her work overseeing the administration’s first state visit last month, as the first couple hosted French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte.

It was an honor to host President @EmmanuelMacron and Mrs. Macron for our first State Dinner! 🇺🇸 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/uJRmo5Iuyu — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) April 26, 2018

Recent first ladies have brought in outside event planners for state visits, but Trump did not, instead coordinating directly with the White House staff.

RELATED: Joy Reid, Fresh Out of a Scandal, Hosts Panel That Bashes Veterans

A CNN poll released earlier this month found Trump’s popularity has risen 10 points since January to 57 percent, while only 27 percent hold an unfavorable opinion of her.

According to the survey, 38 percent of Democrats and 41 percent of self-identified liberals hold favorable views of the first lady.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our reader’s newsfeed and are instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article to your friends and family. Thank you.