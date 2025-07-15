The First Lady Was the One Who Pointed Out Putin's Lies to the President: Trump

President Donald Trump revealed Monday that his effort to bring Russia to the table for meaningful peace talks to end the Ukraine war was a hard sell for one of the most important people in his orbit — first lady Melania Trump.

Melania Trump was born in what is now Slovenia, then part of Yugoslavia, in 1970 while the Iron Curtain separated western Europe from the bloc of nations controlled by the Soviet Union, now the Russian Federation.

During a chat with the media during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Trump explained his wife’s reaction to his buoyant updates on calls with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, according to Fox News.

“I go home. I tell the first lady, ‘You know, I spoke to Vladimir today. We had a wonderful conversation.’ She said, ‘Oh, really? Another city was just hit,'” he said.

“There’s times I’d get home. I’d say, ‘First lady, I had the most wonderful talk with Vladimir. I think we’re finished,’” Trump recounted.

“And then I’ll turn on the television, or she’ll say to me one time, ‘Wow, that’s strange because they just bombed a nursing home.’ I’d say, ‘What?’”

As noted by the New York Post, Slovenia, a member of the European Union, had its consulate in Ukraine destroyed by a Russian attack.

Trump trotted out the anecdotes while explaining the hardening of his attitude toward Putin and Russia.

“I’m disappointed in President Putin because I thought we would have had a deal two months ago, but it doesn’t seem to get there,” Trump said, according to USA Today.

“He’s fooled a lot of people,” Trump said of Putin, who ordered an invasion of Ukraine in 2022, according to The New York Times. “He fooled Clinton, Bush, Obama, Biden — he didn’t fool me.”

As a result of Russia-stiff-arming Trump’s call for peace while launching multiple mega-drone attacks on Ukraine, Trump said that he will sell arms to NATO nations for use by Ukraine.

“We’ll send them a lot of weapons of all kinds,” Trump said. “And they’re going to deliver those weapons immediately to the site, to the site of the war, different sites of the war, and they’re going to pay for 100 percent of them.”

Trump also said Russia could face 100 percent tariffs if there is no peace deal in Ukraine withing 50 days.

“We’re very, very unhappy with them, and we’re going to be doing very severe tariffs if we don’t have a deal in 50 days,” he said.

Rutte said NATO is all in on Trump’s plan.

“I’ve been in contact with many countries. I can tell you at this moment Germany, massively, but also Finland and Denmark and Sweden and Norway — we have the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Canada — they all want to be part of this,” he said, according to Fox News.

“And this is only the first wave. There will be more,” Rutte continued. “So what we will do is work through the NATO systems to make sure that we know what Ukrainians need.”

Trump said he was impressed by Europe’s willingness to get involved.

“I have to tell you, Europe has a lot of spirit for this war,” he said, according to the Times. “When I first got involved, I didn’t think they did, but they do.”

