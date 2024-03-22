Here Is the First Major Trump-Owned Property Letitia James Has Her Eyes on Seizing

A century-old mansion in New York state’s Westchester County could be the first of former President Donald Trump’s properties seized by New York state Attorney General Letitia James.

In February, James won a civil fraud suit against Trump that claimed he overvalued his businesses and properties.

As punishment, Trump was fined, with the rules requiring Trump to pay the fine before he can appeal the verdict.

James has set Monday as Trump’s deadline to pay $464 million, according to Newsweek. If he fails to pay, James will flex her power to seize and sell off Trump’s properties.

Joyce Vance, a U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Alabama in the Obama administration, said Trump’s assets in Westchester County, including Trump’s National Golf Course in Briarcliff Manor and the century-old Seven Springs mansion will be first on her hit list.

“New York Attorney General Tish James formally registered the judgment against him in Westchester County, New York, just outside Manhattan, earlier this month,” Vance wrote in a newsletter.

“That could signal that James is looking at possible seizures of properties Trump has there including Trump National Golf Course in Briarcliff Manor and Seven Springs,” she wrote.

Trump bought the mansion with its 230 acres in 1995. Built in 1919, the mansion has 60 rooms, 15 bedrooms, three swimming pools, and a bowling alley.

Trump’s attorneys are pursuing a legal route to stave off the payment.

“Perhaps worst of all, the Attorney General argues that Defendants should be forced to dispose of iconic, multi-billion-dollar real-estate holdings in a ‘fire sale,’” Trump attorney Clifford Robert wrote in a filing with New York’s Appellate Division Thursday, according to the New York Post.

Vivek Ramaswamy calls for NY AG Letitia James to be disbarred as she moves to seize President Trump’s assets. pic.twitter.com/9yvVaEhLBA — Real Mac Report (@RealMacReport) March 21, 2024

“By demanding an undertaking in the full amount of the judgment in order to appeal, the Attorney General and Supreme Court have sought to impose a patently unreasonable, unjust, and unconstitutional (under both the Federal and New York State Constitutions) bond condition,” Trump’s lawyers said.

Trump has used less measured words.

“THROUGH HARD WORK, TALENT, AND LUCK, I CURRENTLY HAVE ALMOST FIVE HUNDRED MILLION DOLLARS IN CASH, A SUBSTANTIAL AMOUNT OF WHICH I INTENDED TO USE IN MY CAMPAIGN FOR PRESIDENT. THE OFTEN OVERTURNED POLITICAL HACK JUDGE ON THE RIGGED AND CORRUPT A.G. CASE, WHERE I HAVE DONE NOTHING WRONG, KNEW THIS, WANTED TO TAKE IT AWAY FROM ME, AND THAT’S WHERE AND WHY HE CAME UP WITH THE SHOCKING NUMBER WHICH, COUPLED WITH HIS CRAZY INTEREST DEMAND, IS APPROXIMATELY $454,000,000. I DID NOTHING WRONG EXCEPT WIN AN ELECTION IN 2016 THAT I WASN’T EXPECTED TO WIN, DID EVEN BETTER IN 2020, AND NOW LEAD, BY A LOT, IN 2024.THIS IS COMMUNISM IN AMERICA, Trump posted on Truth Social.

Inside Trump’s 370-acre Seven Springs estate and golf course Letitia James aims to seize first https://t.co/2Dc2XgFsmA pic.twitter.com/P6t6Snb71U — New York Post (@nypost) March 21, 2024

“THIS IS SIMPLY A ‘TAKING.’ MUCH LIKE WHAT IS DONE IN COMMUNIST COUNTRIES, AND WILL LEAVE AN IRREPARABLE STAIN ON NEW YORK STATE AND ITS JUDICIAL SYSTEM!” Trump wrote in another post on Truth Social.

Trump said the political nature of what’s taking place has not escaped notice.

“Numerous businesses have ended plans to relocate into New York because of the fabricated Witch Hunt against me. They see what is going on, and want no part of it!!! Peekaboo James, the Racist and Corrupt A.G., is considered the WORST ATTORNEY GENERAL IN THE COUNTRY! She spends all of her time and money going after TRUMP, and almost nothing on fighting Violent Crime!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

