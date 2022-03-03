Share
First Major Ukrainian City Falls: 'Military Administration' Imminent - Report

 By Jack Davis  March 2, 2022 at 5:01pm
As Ukraine’s overmatched defense forces face desperate times on multiple fronts in their underdog effort to stave off a Russian invasion, Russia has taken control of its first major Ukrainian city.

Kherson Mayor Igor Kolykhaev and a senior Ukrainian government official each confirmed the city’s fall after days of fighting, according to The New York Times.

Kolykhaev said Ukrainian forces retreated toward Mykolaiv. Kherson is a major port city on the southern coast of Ukraine.

“There is no Ukrainian army here,” he said in an interview. “The city is surrounded.”

According to a senior Pentagon official, Ukraine’s resistance is flailing amid logistical problems as Russia becomes more aggressive in attacking civilians and infrastructure.

“Kherson has fallen to the Russian military, becoming the first major Ukrainian city to come under Russian control since the invasion last week,” Times reporter Michael Schwirtz tweeted. “The mayor, Igor Kolykhaev, told me he met today with the Russian commander who plans to set up a military administration.”

Russian troops have “complete control” of  Kherson, Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenko of Russia’s Defense Ministry said, according to the Independent.

CNN reported that the city may still contain pockets of resistance.

“According to the info from our brigade, the battles are going on now,” a spokesperson for the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense said. “The city is not captured totally. Some parts are under our control.”

The Times reported that key Ukrainian cities have not yet fallen, but noted that Kharkiv in Ukraine’s northeast is under siege with food and water starting to run low.

Kyiv, the capital, appears to be encircled by Russian forces.

The port city of Mariupol is facing a “humanitarian catastrophe,” according to Serhiy Orlov, the city’s deputy mayor.

“The Russian army is working through all their weapons here — artillery, multiple rocket launch systems, airplanes, tactical rockets. They are trying to destroy the city,” he said.

He said that after 15 hours of bombardment “hundreds of people are dead.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
