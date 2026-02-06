First Nancy Guthrie Ransom Note Deadline Expires: 'Do the Right Thing'

The first major deadline associated with an alleged ransom note for NBC News host Savannah Guthrie’s mother has officially passed.

According to the New York Post, police confirmed that a purported ransom note was demanding millions of dollars worth of bitcoin to expedite the safe return of Nancy Guthrie.

Guthrie’s 84-year-old mother has been missing from her Arizona home since Saturday, sparking national attention and concern.

Only adding to those concerns is the alleged ransom note, which included two key deadlines, per police.

The first was for Thursday by 5:00 p.m. Arizona time.

(The next is slated for Monday.)

Critically, the Thursday deadline passed without any further proof of life for Nancy, nor has there been any official contact between the potential captors and the Guthrie family.

“Right now, we believe Nancy is still out there. We want her home,” Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said at a news conference.

FBI Phoenix Special Agent in Charge Heith Janke was a little more forceful when addressing these possible kidnappers.

“Do the right thing,” he said. “This is an 84-year-old grandma. This is an 84-year-old grandma that needs vital medication for her well being. You still have the time to do the right thing before this becomes a much worse scenario for you.”

He added, “Please return Nancy home.”

Police confirmed that while no proof of life was given, the alleged note apparently contained key details about Nancy’s house that would support the authenticity of the ransom.

Janke did note how odd it was that the person who sent the note has not further contacted anyone, yet.

Janke also confirmed that any actual action taken on the ransom demand would be fully at the Guthrie family’s discretion.

Arizona Fox affiliate KSAZ-TV reported that the Guthrie family, including Savannah, made a direct plea to the alleged kidnappers in social media posts.

On Thursday, Camron Guthrie — Savannah’s brother and Nancy’s son — spoke on behalf of the family:

“This is Camron Guthrie. I’m speaking for the Guthrie family,” he said. “Whoever is out there holding our mother, we want to hear from you. We haven’t heard anything directly. We need you to reach out, and we need a way to communicate with you so that we can move forward. But first, we have to know that you have our mom.”

“We want to talk to you and we are waiting for contact.”

A day earlier, Nancy’s children, including Savannah, Camron, and Annie, made a similar plea.

“We too have heard the reports about a ransom letter in the media,” Savannah said. “As a family, we are doing everything that we can.”

“We are ready to talk. However, we live in a world where voices and images are easily manipulated. We need to know without a doubt that she is alive and that you have her. We want to hear from you, and we are ready to listen. Please reach out to us. Mommy, if you are hearing this, you are a strong woman. You are God’s precious daughter, Nancy.”

Savannah also expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support and prayer she and her family had received: “On behalf of our family, we want to thank all of you for the prayers for our beloved mom, Nancy. We feel them, and we continue to believe that she feels them too.”

