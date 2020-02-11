First New Hampshire Primary Results Are in: Klobuchar Leads

In votes that might be more tradition than a bellwether of the final outcome, three small New Hampshire towns put Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota in the lead of that state’s Democratic presidential primary.

The towns of Dixville Notch, Millsfield and Hart’s Location cast their votes right after midnight Tuesday as part of local tradition.

Klobuchar won eight votes among the communities to put her in the lead, followed by Sen. Bernie Sanders of neighboring Vermont and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of neighboring Massachusetts with four votes each.

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang received a total of three votes, according to CNN.

Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg was tied with former Vice President Joe Biden and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg at two votes apiece.

Bloomberg also picked up a vote on the Republican side, where President Donald Trump was leading easily with 15 votes.

Former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld garnered four votes.

On the Democratic side, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii and businessman Tom Steyer each received one vote.

“Voters [in Dixville Notch] have correctly predicted the eventual winner of three of the last five general elections,” according to CNN.

In 2016, they and the state as a whole went for Sanders, but on the GOP side that year, Dixville Notch voters supported then-Ohio Gov. John Kasich.

Trump won the state in a landslide.

Although recent polling has shown a loss of support for his candidacy, Biden on Monday was already looking past New Hampshire.

“I’m going down to two very diverse states next, and I expect to do very well there,” Biden said, according to NBC News. “And still nationally I’m still leading in all the polls that I’m aware of. Number two, the endorsements keep coming in.”

On Monday, a Qunnipiac University national poll showed Biden trailing Sanders.

Biden projected confidence regarding what comes next for his candidacy.

“The path is South Carolina and going into Nevada and going into Super Tuesday, and going into states that I’m going to do very well in.”

Biden’s South Carolina supporters made a last-ditch effort Monday to slam Buttigieg on the issue of race, according to the Charleston Post and Courier.

In an open letter to Buttigieg, former Richland County Councilwoman Bernice Scott wrote that Buttigieg’s mayoral record “continues to trouble South Carolina voters.”

“Unfortunately, it seems as if voters in Iowa did not care — but we do,” Scott wrote. “And as you campaign in New Hampshire, we hope you remember that this race turns to us in less than three weeks and we will demand answers.”

Democratic state Sen. Marlon Kimpson of Charleston said black support is essential to defeat Trump.

“I do not think Pete Buttigieg has spent enough time developing those relationships and that is borne out in his standing in the black community,” Kimpson told the Courier.

