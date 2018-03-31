The Western Journal

First NPR Can’t Describe Easter, Now NBC Star Doesn’t Understand Good Friday

By Becky Loggia
March 31, 2018 at 2:20pm

After an article by the National Public Radio essentially mangled the meaning of Easter to Christians the world over, the argument about media bias against Christianity has once again risen.

According to The Washington Post, NPR’s report was nearly begging Christians to renew the charges that such media sources are unabashedly biased against them, citing the lack of accuracy in its post.

“Easter — the day celebrating the idea that Jesus did not die and go to hell or purgatory or anywhere like that, but rather arose into heaven — is on Sunday,” read a statement in NPR’s article.

However, the piece was quickly updated with another, albeit shorter statement: Easter — the day Christians celebrate Jesus’ Resurrection — is on Sunday.”

As The Post stated, Christians celebrate Easter and cherish it as a time to celebrate their “belief in the earthly resurrection of Jesus.”

As such, many practicing the faith adhere to the belief that Jesus did, in fact, temporarily go to hell after being crucified for the sins of mankind — a series of actions related in the Apostle’s Creed which states he “was crucified, died and was buried; he descended into hell …”

The day of this crucifixion is also called “Good Friday,” and seemed to be just one more hurdle for NBC’s Chuck Todd, who saw it merely as an everyday act of selflessness.

“I’m a bit hokey when it comes to “Good Friday,” Todd wrote. “I don’t mean disrespect to the religious aspect of the day, but I love the idea of reminding folks that any day can become “good,” all it takes is a little selflessness on our own part. Works EVERY time.”

However, many responded to Todd’s religiously dismissive tweet with opinions of their own, alluding to the fact that, though all are capable of “good,” it was the selflessness of the crucifixion to “save” all mankind that makes it a cherished moment in Christian history.

RELATED: Trump Stops Speech and Asks Ben Carson to Pray, Lets Entire Room Know Exactly Who Needs to Hear it

Though Christians believe that Jesus’ 40 days post-cross spent with his apostles before eventually ascending into heaven are just as important, Good Friday is more than merely a “little selflessness,” but is also a call for renewal.

In his message to believers in St Peter’s Basilica on Friday, Pope Francis stated that reflecting on the sufferings of Jesus should bring about parishioners’ own sense of shame, as for some time too many have been far from God.

The Pope added that many in the world should feel “shame for having lost a sense of shame,” insisting that the emotion could be seen as a “grace” from God as it forces the individual to reflect on themselves and where they might be able to do better.

The leader of the world’s 1.2 billion Roman Catholics insisted that many should feel “shame because our generations are leaving young people a world that is fractured by divisions and wars, a world devoured by selfishness … ”

However, the Pope also praised leaders of the faith, specifically those in the Church, who have devoted their lives to the poor, immigrants, and prison inmates as they try and awake “humanity’s sleeping conscience.”

