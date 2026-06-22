First Openly Trans US Lawmaker Celebrated by Media Sentenced to 33 Years for Exploiting Daycare Toddlers

There’s sadly been yet another instance of a man pretending to be a woman caught engaging in depraved desires to sexually abuse children.

HuffPost reported in 2012, upon his election victory to the New Hampshire Legislature, that Stacie Laughton — born Barry Laughton, a biological man — wanted his success to help “the community to feel inspired.”

Laughton was championed as the state’s first self-proclaimed transgender lawmaker, but now he will be remembered for something else — rotting in prison for 33 years.

That was the sentence Laughton received Thursday after pleading guilty to child sex abuse charges, the New Hampshire Union Leader reported Friday.

In November, the New York Post reported how the 41-year-old Laughton and his partner, 40-year-old Lindsay Groves, were caught exchanging text messages about taking sexually explicit photographs of children at Creative Minds daycare in Tyngsborough, Massachusetts, where Groves worked between May 2022 and June 2023.

Also in November, the United States’ District Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts issued a news release announcing that Laughton had pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual exploitation of children, and Groves to three counts of sexual exploitation of children and one count of distribution of child pornography.

The widely celebrated first trans person elected to a US state legislature has been sentenced to 33 years in prison for child s—xual exploitation of very young victims from a nursery. “Stacie” Laughton was a Democrat lawmaker in New Hampshire and was active in a leftist church. pic.twitter.com/vOsjR4yMqj — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) June 20, 2026

Per the New York Post, Groves would take pictures of children from the daycare between 3 and 5 years old.

“I don’t wanna get caught if we do,” the former representative said in text messages. “Lots of parents don’t like people touching their kids and it is against the law.”

Laughton wanted to become a minister and asked Groves about God’s view of their evil deeds. “Do you think God is OK with us being bad girls?”

“Do you think we still have a place in heaven? Do you think God would still be OK with me being a minister?”

Groves replied, “Yes god is ok with it and we will still go to heaven and he thinks you be [sic] a great minister.”

The pair were outed when a third person received the pictures and authorities were notified.

Prosecutors described Groves’ vile actions.

The Boston Herald, quoting prosecution filings that used female pronouns to describe Groves, said that “she took them into the bathroom, where no one would see what she was doing, and she created graphic imagery of the children’s genitals with her cell phone.”

“She then sent the photographs to Laughton, and the two used the images to fuel their sexually-motivated conversations.”

The newspaper reported that a woman in the gallery during Groves’ first hearing reacted, “I want to (expletive) kill that (expletive),” and screamed, “You need to rot in jail!”

The Boston Herald reported that Groves had been given 22 years and 10 months.

“Pride month” seems to be going incredibly poorly.

It is not hyperbole to say that these people are degenerates.

They keep proving it.

A man who mutilates his body, puts on women’s clothing, and adopts a new identity is not a healthy, sane person seeking to live a productive life.

These are perverts who want to harm children.

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