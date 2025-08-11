First It Was Sydney Sweeney, Now Wokesters Have Another Beautiful Blonde to Attack Over 'Great Jeans'

You can almost feel the perfect storm of anger and resentment building as they sit at their keyboards and seethe. Moreover, you know the type: bitter, woke liberals — ugly inside and accustomed to getting their way.

Now, however, after years of spewing bile toward anyone who loves decency and beauty, woke liberals find themselves largely ignored.

Honest historians, of course, will have a better vantage point from which to write books on the rise and fall of wokeness in the early 21st century, but when they do — assuming they do — beautiful blonde women in jeans will undoubtedly merit entire chapters.

Last week on the social media platform Instagram, 26-year-old former pageant winner Gracie Hunt, daughter of Kansas City Chiefs co-owner Clark Hunt, posted photos of herself posing, smiling, and wearing jeans in an outdoor setting.

“Denim days & dreamy nights,” she wrote. “I like the view and my jeans (not American Eagle—but they are American).”

Meanwhile, Hunt received a glowing comment from Heather Yako, a beautiful sports reporter with more than 46,000 Instagram followers.

“Both jeans & genes,” Yako wrote.

Hunt and Yako, of course, referred to a spectacular new ad campaign from American Eagle that made headlines last month.

Those ads featured 27-year-old, blonde-haired actress Sydney Sweeney wearing what the company called “great jeans.” As Yako noted, the phrase also implied that God had blessed Sweeney herself with “great genes.”

Woke liberals’ unhinged reactions to American Eagle’s Sweeney-led ad campaign spoke volumes. In fact, they seemed to recognize it as the death knell for wokeness in this generation.

And it makes sense. After all, wokeness, which divides the world into oppressors and victims, has roots in Marxism. In the Marxist mind, God is dead, truth is relative, and beauty is a bourgeois construct.

Thus, it turns out that nothing posed a greater threat to Marxism-inspired wokeness than simply telling the truth about a beautiful white woman like Sweeney.

So how might Hunt’s photo generate the “perfect storm” of woke bitterness?

For one thing, Yako’s comment must drive woke liberals to madness. After all, the sports reporter’s Instagram profile features the phrase “Give God all the Glory.”

Second, Hunt’s connection to the Chiefs franchise counts as a mark against her in the woke mind. Recall, for instance, during the 2024 presidential campaign, when Brittany Mahomes, wife of Kansas City quarterback and three-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, subtly expressed support for now-President Donald Trump then refused to back down from it.

True to form, Trump embraced Mrs. Mahomes’ endorsement just as he embraced news reports that Sweeney was a registered Republican.

Likewise, Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker has emerged as a prominent Christian conservative in the sports world.

Finally, the simple fact that one beautiful white woman could comment on another beautiful white woman’s great photo and “great genes,” as Yako did for Hunt, illustrates how far we have come since the Marxist madness of 2020, when woke liberals demanded that everyone with a light complexion get on their knees and lie about their “privilege.”

Five years ago, in fact, everything would have been different. American Eagle, for instance, almost certainly would not have had the courage to make the Sweeney ads.

Moreover, what might have happened to Hunt and Yako in 2020? Would they have had their social media accounts suspended? The fact that that remains an open question reminds us of the spiritual darkness in which we lived not long ago.

Today, however, the ugly woke tyrants seethe in futility.

