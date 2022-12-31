For the First Time Since 1957, This State Gained the Top Spot as Fastest Growing in the Country

Florida has taken the nation’s top spot in population growth.

The Sunshine State had the fastest-growing population in the United States in 2022, according to Forbes.

Florida’s population grew by 1.9 percent in 2022, surpassing Idaho at 1.8 percent.

The state was on track to end the year with a Census Bureau-estimated population of 22,244,823.

That’s more than ten times the total population of Idaho, a factor the state overcame to grow its population at the fastest percentage rate.

This is the first time since 1957 that Florida has taken first place in population growth rate.

Texas managed to increase its population on a numerical basis more than any other state, but Florida took second place in that category, according to Forbes.

California — the most populous state in the country — is declining in population for the third straight year, according to The Sacramento Bee.

Florida had the distinction of leapfrogging several states in the western United States in 2022 to take the top spot.

The four fastest-growing states in 2021 — Idaho, Utah, Montana and Arizona — were all west of the Mississippi River, according to Deseret News.

Florida’s population growth has coincided with the administration of Gov. Ron DeSantis — a conservative who secured a Red Wave-style victory in the November midterms even as Republicans underperformed elsewhere around the country.

Florida doesn’t have a state individual income tax.

The state has proven a redoubt for Americans fleeing Democrat-governed coastal states such as New York since the coronavirus pandemic.

Some estimates project Florida gaining as many as four congressional seats as a result of the 2030 U.S. Census, reflecting the state’s population growth.

The US Census Bureau released 2022 population estimates today. We can roughly project what the 2030 reapportionment will look like using linear extrapolation over the next eight years to determine population estimates for April 2030 and the apportionment formula to assign seats. pic.twitter.com/hCAB6KLQev — Leon Sit (@politicsmaps) December 23, 2022

This would come as Democrat strongholds such as New York and California stand to lose 3 and 5 seats each, with hundreds of thousands — or even millions — of residents fleeing for greener pastures.

Idaho, South Carolina, South Dakota and Montana followed Florida in population growth rate for 2022.

