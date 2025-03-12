Share
Commentary
Commentary
(L) Rep. Sarah McBride (D-DE) listens as the House votes for Speaker of the House on the first day of the 119th Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol Building on January 03, 2025 in Washington, DC. (R) Rep. Keith Self (R-TX) speaks before a House Rules Committee hearing to discuss a bill that would sanction the International Criminal Court (ICC), on Capitol Hill on June 3, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)

First Transgender Elected to Congress Gets Lesson from Subcommittee Chair: 'It Is the Policy of the United States...'

 By Michael Schwarz  March 12, 2025 at 8:53am
Few experiences in life feel as liberating as telling the truth, and that experience sometimes comes with unexpected bonuses.

For instance, exposure to the truth often sends Democrats into hilarious fits of apoplexy. It affects them as sunlight to a vampire.

In a clip posted Tuesday to the social media platform X, Republican Rep. Keith Self of Texas, chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee’s Europe Subcommittee, triggered comic outrage from a Democrat colleague when he addressed transgender Democratic Rep. Sarah McBride of Delaware as “Mr. McBride,” later explaining on X that “It is the policy of the United States to recognize two sexes, male and female.”

“The representative from Delaware, Mr. McBride,” Self said at the beginning of the clip.

McBride, a man posing as a woman, who formerly went by the name Tim, shot back.

“Thank you, Madam Chair,” he said with obvious sarcasm.

At that point, Democratic Rep. Bill Keating of Massachusetts, the committee’s ranking member, engaged in a perverted form of chivalry. Like a court jester unaware of his role, he mustered righteous indignation in defense of McBride’s honor.

“Mr. Chairman, could you repeat your introduction again,” Keating said.

Self, somewhat timidly, repeated the introduction, at which point Keating exploded into a rage.

Was Self in the right here?

“Mr. Chairman, you are out of order!” the Massachusetts Democrat insisted. “Mr. Chairman, have you no decency? I mean, I have come to know you a little bit but this is not decent.”

“We will continue this hearing,” Self interjected.

“You will not continue it with me unless you introduce a duly elected representative the right way!” Keating thundered, pounding his fist.

To his credit, Self then banged the gavel and adjourned the hearing.

Meanwhile, McBride chose not to inflame tensions. After Keating’s absurd display, he had no need to do so. Instead, the Delaware congressman played demure, undoubtedly knowing full well that delusional Democrats see him as a civil rights icon.

“No matter how I’m treated by some colleagues, nothing diminishes my awe and gratitude at getting to represent Delaware in Congress. It is truly the honor and privilege of a lifetime. I simply want to serve and to try to make this world a better place,” McBride wrote on X.

No one wishes McBride ill. But we do insist on telling the truth. And the truth is that McBride, no matter his clothing or name change, is a man.

Moreover, Keating’s outburst should remind us of an ugly truth regarding the modern Democratic Party.

Last week during President Donald Trump’s joint address to Congress, for instance, elected Democrats refused to applaud or even acknowledge an American freed from a Russian prison, the families of two American females raped and murdered by illegal immigrants, or a 13-year-old cancer survivor with a passion for law enforcement.

They will, however, become enraged if you “misgender” a man posing as a woman. They do care about that. Thus, aside from defeating them at the polls, all we can really do is laugh at them.

Kudos to Self for speaking truth even when surrounded by self-righteous and unintentionally comic lunatics.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism.

Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Conversation