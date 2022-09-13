Parler Share
First Trump Conspiracy Blew Up on the Left, So Now They're Onto Another One - And It's Even Funnier

 By Michael Austin  September 13, 2022 at 10:20am
Trump Derangement Syndrome is a serious condition. If you find yourself experiencing any of the following symptoms when reading news about Donald Trump — feelings of paranoia, irrationality and hatred — you should seek help because you might have a bad case of TDS.

The condition certainly seems to be sweeping through Democrats and left-wing activists at the moment.

On Sunday, speculation ran rampant on why the former president had returned to Washington, D.C. for the first time since leaving office. These conspiracy theorists proposed every possible reason, from legal incidents to court arraignments. Then, on Monday, Trump made them all look ridiculous when he revealed his actual reason for returning — to visit his D.C.-area golf course.

Apparently, that wasn’t enough to stop the crazed leftist conspiracy theories.

Now, multiple leftists appear to be theorizing that Trump is up to some untoward activities at his golf course.

Take this tweet from NBC’s senior White House correspondent Kelly O’Donnell, for example.

Do you think Trump was having "mob meetings" and "tampering with witnesses"?

O’Donnell seems to infer suspicious activity by pointing out how Trump was “not appearing to play as he moved about with a large group.”

An apparent coworker of O’Donnell’s, NBC Universal Senior Executive Mike Sington, took things a step further by describing Trump’s outing as “mysterious” and a “mob meeting.”

Seriously, do these “journalists” have nothing better to do?

Other seemingly leftist Twitter users shared their own strange theories.

Trump Derangement Syndrome causes the left to act insane and irrational. If only they knew: Every time they act like this, Trump gains the upper hand.

His ability to drive Democrats crazy has always been one the former president’s greatest strengths.

Michael Austin
Manager of Writing and Reporting
Michael wrote for a number of entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter. He now manages the writing and reporting teams, overseeing the production of commentary, news and original reporting content.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, Michael volunteered as a social media influencer for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, he went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter.

Since then, Michael has been promoted to the role of Manager of Writing and Reporting. His responsibilities now include managing and directing the production of commentary, news and original reporting content.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Culture, Faith, Politics, Education, Entertainment




