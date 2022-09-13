Trump Derangement Syndrome is a serious condition. If you find yourself experiencing any of the following symptoms when reading news about Donald Trump — feelings of paranoia, irrationality and hatred — you should seek help because you might have a bad case of TDS.

The condition certainly seems to be sweeping through Democrats and left-wing activists at the moment.

On Sunday, speculation ran rampant on why the former president had returned to Washington, D.C. for the first time since leaving office. These conspiracy theorists proposed every possible reason, from legal incidents to court arraignments. Then, on Monday, Trump made them all look ridiculous when he revealed his actual reason for returning — to visit his D.C.-area golf course.

Apparently, that wasn’t enough to stop the crazed leftist conspiracy theories.

Now, multiple leftists appear to be theorizing that Trump is up to some untoward activities at his golf course.

Take this tweet from NBC’s senior White House correspondent Kelly O’Donnell, for example.

Former Pres. Trump at his Virginia golf property today but not appearing to play as he moved about with a large group. This video was shot at considerable distance. pic.twitter.com/AVwjl32kWp — Kelly O’Donnell (@KellyO) September 12, 2022

O’Donnell seems to infer suspicious activity by pointing out how Trump was “not appearing to play as he moved about with a large group.”

An apparent coworker of O’Donnell’s, NBC Universal Senior Executive Mike Sington, took things a step further by describing Trump’s outing as “mysterious” and a “mob meeting.”

Trump conducts mob meeting at his Virginia golf course. In this shot, you can see some of their faces better. Who are these men? What are they planning? Can you ID them? pic.twitter.com/yun7i4tl7m — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) September 12, 2022

Trump mob meeting at his Virginia golf course. Closeup of their faces, digitally enhanced. Who are these men? pic.twitter.com/VlIABAPQOH — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) September 12, 2022

Seriously, do these “journalists” have nothing better to do?

Other seemingly leftist Twitter users shared their own strange theories.

No he has not been photographed golfing. He’s photographed with McCarthy, Nunes, Eric, Trusty, Hannity and others standing in the rain on a golf course with no clubs and no golf shoes. pic.twitter.com/gbQprRVAR8 — FloridaKaren (@KarenInSoFlo) September 12, 2022

Assembled on a golf course without clubs, Trump appears to be tampering with witnesses before our very eyes, as the GOP coconspirators get their stories straight, preferably before they testify before the grand jury.

Hello, calling DOJ… pic.twitter.com/McnvEbLsYk — Duty To Warn 🔉 (@duty2warn) September 12, 2022

Trump Derangement Syndrome causes the left to act insane and irrational. If only they knew: Every time they act like this, Trump gains the upper hand.

His ability to drive Democrats crazy has always been one the former president’s greatest strengths.

