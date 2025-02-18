First Trump Doubled His Suit to $20 Billion, Now Judge Hits CBS With More Horrible News - It's Looking Hopeless

President Donald Trump is pummeling CBS with demands for records concerning its “60 Minutes” broadcast with former Vice President Kamala Harris.

In addition, with talks of a massive settlement in the air, CBS has lost a round in court when it sought to have the suit thrown out.

Trump is seeking $20 billion from CBS, alleging election interference through highly selective editing of Harris during the broadcast.

Last week, Trump’s lawyers hit CBS with demands for 107 different forms of communications, according to Fox News.

Trump’s legal team has requested “all documents in CBS Interactive’s possession, custody, or control, wherever located, including documents in the possession of its representatives, attorneys, or other persons directly or indirectly retained by CBS Interactive, or anyone else acting on its behalf or otherwise subject to its control” concerning the interview, according to a letter from Trump’s lawyers to CBS.

Among the documents requested are any communications between CBS staff and members of the Biden administration, Harris campaign, or Democratic National Committee between Sept. 22, 2024, and Feb. 11, 2025.

Trump initially sued CBS for $10 billion but upped the ante after an unedited transcript of the interview was released. The lawsuit added Paramount Global, the parent of CBS News, as a defendant and Republican Rep. Ronny Jackson of Texas as a plaintiff.

The updated lawsuit led to a legal victory for Trump, as noted by Fox News.

CBS and Paramount wanted to dismiss the suit, but U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk said that the motion to dismiss was moot because the initial lawsuit had been amended.

CBS wanted the case moved to New York from Texas if it was not dismissed. The network now has until early March to file objections to the amended complaint.

Meanwhile, out of court, talks are taking place about a settlement, according to the New York Post.

Trump’s lawyers are looking for a nine-figure settlement, the Post reported, citing sources it did not name.

That would far exceed the $16 million settlement with ABC, which paid up to settle a lawsuit filed by Trump after host George Stephanopoulos falsely claimed Trump was found to have raped writer E. Jean Carroll.

“Is $100 million or $150 million a possibility? I don’t see why not,” the source said.

“I think what happened with ABC proves Trump will be very aggressive,” the source said.

CBS feels some pressure to settle so the suit is handled when the Federal Communications Commission rules on plans for Paramount to merge with Skydance Media.

The FCC can halt the deal.

The FCC has already scheduled a public hearing on the topic of “news distortion” charges targeting CBS News.

In January, CNN was ordered to pay Navy veteran Zachary Young $5 million in compensatory damages after Young won a defamation suit. A private deal settled the issue of punitive damages, CBS reported.

Trump has been on the losing end of court judgments as well. He is currently appealing a $500 million judgment against him and the Trump Organization in a civil fraud case in New York, according to CBS.

