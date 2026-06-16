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A United States Air Force B-52 Stratofortress strategic bomber takes off from RAF Fairford on March 19, 2026, in Fairford, England.
A United States Air Force B-52 Stratofortress strategic bomber takes off from RAF Fairford on March 19, 2026, in Fairford, England. (Leon Neal / Getty Images)

First Victim Identified in Horrific B-52 Crash – Military Pilot Leaves Behind Wife and Two Children

 By Jack Davis  June 16, 2026 at 2:53pm
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There are holes in the lives of families as wide and black as the scar at Edwards Air Force Base in California where a B-52 crashed Monday, killing all eight people aboard.

Although Air Force officials have not yet identified those on board, family members have identified Lt. Col. Miles Middleton as the pilot, while civilian test engineer Jeromy Smith was also killed.

Middleton commanded the 419th Flight Test Squadron from 2016 to 2018, according to the New York Post.

The 419th oversees the Global Power Bomber Combined Test Force, which tests aircraft such as the B-52.

A GoFundMe was created for the family Middleton left behind.

“Pam Middleton and her two children are facing an unimaginable loss after Pam’s husband, Miles, was tragically killed in the crash of the B-52 at Edwards Airforce base,” sponsor Melissa Lynch wrote.

“As a family friend, I’ve witnessed firsthand the strength and resilience Pam has shown, but the road ahead is filled with uncertainty and challenges,” she wrote, citing the costs ahead for education for the children.

A Facebook post from Redhome Aviation noted that Pam Middleton faces another issue — hate.

“When searching for information on her husband on an official social media page, Pam was met with awful comments from people that had no good advice to offer the wife of a B-52 test pilot. Away from home, she was searching for who she could contact for info, since she had not been reached otherwise. What used to be breaking news on nationals news channels is now available on the internet and legacy news even faster, but now comes with comments from the ill informed, abusive, or otherwise obtuse people,” the page posted.

Col. James Hayes said the bomber went down “immediately” after takeoff and that the crash was “tragic and unsurvivable,” according to the New York Post.

Related:
Recently Retired Airline Pilot Arrested - Allegedly Flew for Years Without a License

Hayes said knowing the cause of the crash could be months away.

Smith, a civilian with the Department of War, worked at Edwards for 10 years, his widow Lauren Smith said in a statement shared by his sister-in-law Lindsey Smith, according to CNN.

Lauren Smith must now raise her two sons — one a 2-year-old and one a 4-month-old — alone.

“He has been involved in several missions and dedicated his time doing what he loved,” Lauren Smith’s statement said.

“He shared a special love for bomber planes, second to his family. He cherished being a father to two young boys… He was also an amazing, devoted husband. We will all miss him very much,” her statement said.

As noted by USA Today, the plane was on a radar modernization test at the time of the crash.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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