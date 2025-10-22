First Video Ever Inside Antifa Safehouse Located Just 1 Block from ICE Facility - When They Saw Camera, Intimidation Tactics Began Instantly

Portland, Oregon, is a safe haven for domestic terrorism.

If proof of that reality was needed, look no further than journalist Nick Sortor’s footage from the city where he highlighted a reported antifa safehouse located just down the street from an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility.

Sortor quite literally walked up to a huddle of black-clad agitators congregating with about as much nonchalance for law enforcement as a friend group at a coffee shop.

WARNING: The following clip contains vulgar language that some readers may find offensive.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: I took the first known video of the inside of the Antifa safehouse located FEET from ICE Portland, catching leftist militants UNMASKED This is the safehouse where vioIent Antifa terrorists, like @KatieDaviscourt’s attacker, flee after they commit crimes Portland… pic.twitter.com/ndKb25A2sd — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) October 22, 2025

Sortor filmed the outside of the building where flags and messaging were clearly displayed. One read, “Capitalism Destroys Democracy.” Another next to the door said, “Regulating capitalism only delays oligarchy.”

The front door was wide open until reported antifa members saw Sortor and quickly changed that. After continuing to film through an open window in the door, one man got up and swung it open, hitting Sortor’s camera.

He was told, “Get the f*** back, b****,” to which he responded, “I’m just checking it out. I’m on a public sidewalk.”

The domestic terrorists began to hurl insults at Sortor about his sexuality, calling him “closested gay” and “a f**,” surprising insults coming from a group of people who claim to embrace sexual openness and deviance.

Sortor’s footage then tracked the walk to get from the safehouse to the ICE facility and riots surrounding it.

Why is the Portland Police Department allowing terrorists to congregate openly? Are they just that bad at their jobs? Obviously not. They want this to happen. They’ve chosen to come down on the side of criminals.

These people are not here to peacefully protest; they have an agenda, and it involves violence.

Portland harbors terrorist nullifiers who wish to resist federal officials and their efforts to apprehend illegal immigrants.

The governor and the mayor find common cause with the former Confederacy by showing blatant disregard for the Trump administration.

On Monday, NPR reported the 9th Circuit Court gave the green light to the National Guard being deployed in Portland.

We’ve seen this play out before. Federal intervention becomes necessary when officials disregard the law and allow bad actors to rule their cities.

Portland is the epicenter of leftist rot, and it must be rooted out.

