Fishback Suggests Donalds Is Sex Trafficker Based on Whistleblower, Only Problem Is Feds Completely Deny Charges

Florida Republican gubernatorial candidate James Fishback has alleged that both his primary opponent, Rep. Byron Donalds, as well as Rep. Cory Mills are under federal investigation for alleged sex trafficking.

Fishback unveiled the bombshell allegations against the two House Republicans from Florida during a news briefing Thursday in Tallahassee. He cited an unnamed whistleblower who’d “approached” his campaign “with a disturbing pattern of evidence implicating” his primary opponent.

“On July 21, 2026, NBC News reported that Republican Florida Congressman Cory Mills was under criminal investigation by the Department of Justice,” he said. “Like virtually every federal investigation, this one began with a single suspect and quickly spread to include others.”

“This government whistleblower who approached my campaign has confirmed that this investigation has now expanded to include U.S. Congressman Byron Donalds, who along with Cory Mills, is under investigation for federal sex trafficking,” he added.

According to Fishback, federal investigators suspect Mills and Donalds traveled to a luxury resort in Maryland on May 17, 2024, and Nov. 19, 2024, to solicit, procure, and pay “women for sexual acts.”

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South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace, another Republican, previously called Mills “pond scum” on account of some of the already-known allegations against him.

Fishback also alleged that both Mills and Donalds will “soon” be charged, after which Donalds in particular “will call this investigation a political attack.” Fishback maintained, however, that it’s not a political stunt.

“The Department of Justice, led by a Trump appointee of the same political party, is not investigating Congressman Donalds for political reasons,” he insisted. “They are investigating him because there is credible evidence that he committed a very serious crime.”

There’s just one problem: The agency has denied they’re investigating Donalds and Mills for sex trafficking, according to Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics.

A law enforcement source just informed me the allegations leveled by @j_fishback against @ByronDonalds and @CoryMillsFL were “absolutely false.” — Jacob Ogles (@jacobogles) August 6, 2026

The unnamed law enforcement source specifically said that the allegations against Donalds and Mills were “absolutely false.”

Another law enforcement source who spoke with the Washington Examiner likewise confirmed there is no ongoing investigation into Donalds, and that the investigation against Mills isn’t sexual in nature but rather finance-related.

Donalds has for his part also denied the allegations.

“Completely false,” his communications director, Gates McGavick, told the Washington Examiner in regard to the allegations. “We will not be distracted by this baseless and defamatory sideshow, and neither should you.”

According to the Washington Examiner, McGavick also fired back with allegations against Fishback, including that he owes a $1.3 million judgment to his former employer, and including that his running mate, Sean Lozano, is under criminal investigation by local authorities.

During a prior news briefing, Donalds reportedly slammed Fishback as a “clown” for trotting out the spurious allegations.

“We’re at that point in the campaign where people are just throwing anything they can,” he said. “The desperation speaks for itself. We’re focused on the next 14 days making sure we win the Republican nomination, and then we’re onto November to protect Florida and defend the Florida dream.”

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