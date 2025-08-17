Share
Fisherman Reels in Catch Straight Out of the Florida Everglades — Leaves Pennsylvania Cops Scratching Their Heads

 By Ole Braatelien  August 17, 2025 at 7:00am
77A Pennsylvania fisherman unintentionally hooked an alligator in Magnolia Lake last week.

Ricky Sanchez of North Philadelphia was fishing in his kayak near Bristol Township on Aug. 6 when he snagged the crocodilian, according to WPVI-TV in Philadelphia.

“I hooked onto something and I brought it closer and I was like, ‘Oh no, that’s a gator. That’s definitely a gator. That cannot be here,'” Sanchez said.

The small alligator thrashed hard before severing Sanchez’s fishing line, but not before he captured video on his cellphone.

“If I never recorded it, nobody’d believe this,” he said.

Following the incident, Bristol Township Police warned visitors in a Facebook post to use caution around Magnolia Lake.

The Aug. 7 post included two videos of the alligator that Sanchez had recorded.

WARNING: The following video and post contain vulgar language that some readers may find offensive.

The police department’s post also said it had notified the Wildlife and Game Commission about the reptile.

But Kyle Asplundh, a Florida alligator wrangler who happened to be in the area, took the situation by the jaws.

“It’s only like half an hour away, so I decided I’d wait until dark, when it’s easier to catch these animals. And I’d come down and try for myself,” Asplundh told WPVI-TV. “At night their eyeshine is very apparent when you shine a spotlight on them.”



A native of Pennsylvania, Asplundh was visiting from Florida, where he runs Jupiter Alligator and Wildlife Sanctuary.

“I was able to get close to it and then I was able to secure it and put it in the car,” he said.

Asplundh handed the gator to park rangers, who kept it overnight before returning it to Asplundh, who said he would take it to Florida.

Someone had likely kept the alligator as a pet before releasing it into Magnolia Lake, Asplundh said.

It likely wouldn’t have survived the winter, he added.

“This animal is definitely not a pet. I have hundreds of these animals and I would never consider any of them my pets,” Asplundh said.

