Commentary

'A Fitting Image of the Biden White House': National Christmas Tree Collapses 2 Days Before Lighting Ceremony

 By C. Douglas Golden  November 29, 2023 at 9:12am
Mother Nature is laying it on a bit thick in the metaphor department at this point.

The victim was the National Christmas Tree in Washington, D.C., which is set to be lit by the president later this week.

Before it could be lit, however, it was felled by the weather.

According to The Hill, the tree fell after it “was toppled over on Tuesday by heavy winds on Washington D.C.’s chilliest day since last winter.”

The tree, the outlet reported, “fell over at about 1 p.m. ET during a strong wind gust. After assessing the tree’s condition and replacing a snapped cable, the tree is now upright as of 6 p.m., according to The National Park Service.”

The tree lighting ceremony, which turns 100 this year, features both the president and, these days, celebrity guests simpatico to the president.

This year’s event will be hosted by country music singer Mickey Guyton and feature singer Dionne Warwick, the Eagles’ Joe Walsh and indie pop star St. Vincent.

And, yes, the event is scheduled to go on as planned on Thursday.

Do you put up a Christmas tree in your house?

To put into perspective how big this event generally is with Joe Biden as president, to quote the event’s website: “CBS will broadcast the 2023 National Christmas Tree Lighting on December 15th.”

Just a little over two weeks later. Hot off the presses (or cameras, whatever).

Just like President Biden, the tree makes gaffes, too.

However, the Christmas tree toppling is almost as on the nose, metaphor-wise, as naming the world’s largest, most technologically advanced, supposedly unsinkable ship the Titanic and then having it run into an iceberg and end up at the bottom of the sea.

“A fitting image of the Biden White House,” as one social media post put it. Indeed, and in more ways than one.

According to WTOP-TV, this was the first cut tree used during a presidential tree-lighting ceremony in 50 years: “At least since 1973, the National Christmas trees have been planted,” National Park Service spokeswoman Chelsea Sullivan told the station.

However, the tree originally earmarked as this year’s National Christmas Tree — planted 10 months into the Biden administration, on Oct. 30, 2021 — was cut down earlier this month after a fungal disease made it unusable.

One tree rots and dies. The other tree blows over. Pick your poison!

Now, at least a cut tree can be put back up, like this 40-foot tree was:

“After assessing the tree’s condition and replacing a snapped cable, the tree is now upright as of 6 p.m.,” a National Park Service spokesman said.

Other federal officials have been unsuccessful so far in propping President Biden or his poll numbers up. Should we try the Park Service next? They can’t do any worse than Ron Klein or Jen Psaki, after all.

 

C. Douglas Golden
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
