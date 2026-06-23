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U.S. Park Police and contractors place security cameras along the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool Thursday in Washington, D.C.
U.S. Park Police and contractors place security cameras along the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool Thursday in Washington, D.C. (Tyler M. Andrews - The Washington Post / Getty Images)

Five Arrests Made in Connection with Alleged Reflecting Pool Vandalism

 By Michael Schwarz  June 23, 2026 at 12:27pm
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President Donald Trump has threatened legal consequences for anyone found guilty of derailing his efforts to Make America Beautiful Again.

According to CBS News, the U.S. Park Police have arrested five people in connection with alleged vandalism at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in Washington, D.C., while another five individuals have received federal citations.

Trump threatened to punish the alleged offenders to the law’s fullest extent.

“Please remember that there is a 10-year prison sentence for the destruction, or even the attempted destruction, of such things — Which will be fully enforced!” the president wrote Monday on his social media platform Truth Social, according to NBC News.

Also in that post, Trump alleged that vandals had dumped chemicals into the Pool and given it a “300-foot-long gash.”

Do you support Trump's renovation of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool?

Then, later on Monday, the president told reporters that he had personally seen the enormous gash.

“I saw it. They cut it. They cut it very violently,” Trump said.

“You’ll see it in court,” the president replied when pressed for photographic evidence of the alleged vandalism, “but all you have to do is call the parks department, call the Department of Interior.”

Trump’s use of the word “violently” no doubt stemmed from his apparent belief in the alleged vandals’ malicious intent.

In fact, late Friday on Truth Social, the president connected reports of peeling paint in the Reflecting Pool to an incident earlier this month in which the numbers “86” and “47,” which together are widely interpreted as a call to eliminate Trump, were in the process of being chemically burned into the grass on the National Mall.

Related:
Chamber Underneath the Lincoln Memorial Opened for the First Time in 100 Years

Among those arrested and detained on Friday was 67-year-old former Olympic canoe racer David Hearn, according to CBS.

“I’m a curious citizen,” Hearn said in a phone interview about his decision to pause a lengthy bike ride, reach into the Pool and examine the peeling coating. “I reached down to see what it felt like. It was very rubbery.”

Of course, like everything else in the Trump Era, the Reflecting Pool renovation has morphed into a partisan political issue.

For instance, shortly after the renovation’s initial completion earlier this month, one Trump-hater on social media grudgingly admitted that the pool looked good.

A few weeks later, however, the Pool developed an algae problem.

Although a predictable development in light of the mostly stagnant water — not to mention a familiar problem at the Reflecting Pool in particular — the establishment media reported on the 2026 algae in a way it never did when then-President Barack Obama’s 2-year, $34 million renovation, completed in 2012, resulted in a substantially worse algae bloom.

In that same partisan spirit, NBC News interviewed four visitors to the pool Sunday. All four had at least one negative thing to say about Trump’s renovation efforts.

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Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.




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