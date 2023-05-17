'The Five' Co-Host Replies to Rumors That He's No Longer on Fox News Show

Fox News host Geraldo Rivera responded to rumors on Twitter Wednesday that he would no longer appear as a panelist on “The Five.”

The 79-year-old said he would indeed be back on the show next week and has been away from the network while traveling.

Fox News has been a party to the rumor mill since the network inexplicably fired its top-rated prime-time host Tucker Carlson last month.

Carlson was axed on April 24 when the network announced in a short statement the two had parted ways.

Two days later, Rivera took a shot at Carlson, who he accused of propagating “bulls***” on his show.

I don’t wish ill on anybody, but there is no doubt-as I said at the time-Tucker Carlson’s perverse January 6 conspiracy theory was “bullshit.” Having lost the election President Trump incited an insurrection that sought to undermine our Constitutional process. — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) April 26, 2023

“I don’t wish ill on anybody, but there is no doubt-as I said at the time-Tucker Carlson’s perverse January 6 conspiracy theory was ‘bullshit,’” Rivera tweeted.

“He added, “Having lost the election President Trump incited an insurrection that sought to undermine our Constitutional process.”

The tweet drew a response from Greg Gutfeld, who is a permanent panelist on “The Five.”

“You’re a class act Geraldo,” Gutfeld responded. “A real man of the people.”

You’re a class act Geraldo. A real man of the people. https://t.co/20LOwVzXwS — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) April 26, 2023

A week later, Rivera announced on Twitter that his scheduled appearances had been canceled.

“I’m sure there’s a good reason,” he said.

My appearances today and tomorrow on The Five have been canceled. I’m sure there’s a good reason. Never fear, I’ll be back week after next. Stay safe and happy. Thanks 🙏 — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) May 4, 2023







Fast-forward to this week and Rivera posted a photo of him on vacation drinking a Bloody Mary in Rhode Island.

Enjoying a bloody at 41’North Marina in Newport Rhode Island, gorgeous windy day. Heading from here down east to Buzzard’s Bay then west to Shinnecock LI. pic.twitter.com/VQes63fCsZ — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) May 17, 2023

After someone commented, “No more The Five,” the host responded he would return.

“See you Next Tuesday and Wednesday on The Five,” Rivera responded he will return next week as the show’s resident liberal.

See you Next Tuesday and Wednesday on The Five https://t.co/v3dTqIYfqk — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) May 17, 2023

Rivera will return to the network following reports of a major shakeup in primetime.

Sean Hannity will move into Carlson’s old time slot as the low-rated “Fox News Tonight” will be dropped from the lineup.

Meanwhile, Jesse Watters and Gutfeld will each reportedly move into the network’s prime-time lineup as well.

It is not clear what will become of Laura Ingraham’s “The Ingraham Angle.”

