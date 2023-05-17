Share
News

'The Five' Co-Host Replies to Rumors That He's No Longer on Fox News Show

 By Johnathan Jones  May 17, 2023 at 2:45pm
Share

Fox News host Geraldo Rivera responded to rumors on Twitter Wednesday that he would no longer appear as a panelist on “The Five.”

The 79-year-old said he would indeed be back on the show next week and has been away from the network while traveling.

Fox News has been a party to the rumor mill since the network inexplicably fired its top-rated prime-time host Tucker Carlson last month.

Carlson was axed on April 24 when the network announced in a short statement the two had parted ways.

Two days later, Rivera took a shot at Carlson, who he accused of propagating “bulls***” on his show.

Trending:
Taxi Driver Speaks Out: Prince Harry, Meghan's 'Car Chase' Story Unraveling Before Our Eyes

Warning: The following tweet contains language that some readers might find offensive.

“I don’t wish ill on anybody, but there is no doubt-as I said at the time-Tucker Carlson’s perverse January 6 conspiracy theory was ‘bullshit,’” Rivera tweeted.

Should Fox News fire Geraldo Rivera?

“He added, “Having lost the election President Trump incited an insurrection that sought to undermine our Constitutional process.”

The tweet drew a response from Greg Gutfeld, who is a permanent panelist on “The Five.”

“You’re a class act Geraldo,” Gutfeld responded. “A real man of the people.”

Related:
Report: Major Shakeup at Fox News Could Be Very Bad News for Laura Ingraham

A week later, Rivera announced on Twitter that his scheduled appearances had been canceled.

“I’m sure there’s a good reason,” he said.



Fast-forward to this week and Rivera posted a photo of him on vacation drinking a Bloody Mary in Rhode Island.

After someone commented, “No more The Five,” the host responded he would return.

“See you Next Tuesday and Wednesday on The Five,” Rivera responded he will return next week as the show’s resident liberal.

Rivera will return to the network following reports of a major shakeup in primetime.

Sean Hannity will move into Carlson’s old time slot as the low-rated “Fox News Tonight” will be dropped from the lineup.

Meanwhile, Jesse Watters and Gutfeld will each reportedly move into the network’s prime-time lineup as well.

It is not clear what will become of Laura Ingraham’s “The Ingraham Angle.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones has worked as a reporter, an editor, and producer in radio, television and digital media.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.




'The Five' Co-Host Replies to Rumors That He's No Longer on Fox News Show
Adidas Goes Woke in Disgusting Way - Look at Who Modeled a Women's Swimsuit
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Posts Cryptic Messages as Her Brother-in-Law Faces Felony Charges
Elon Musk Takes Long Pause, Gives Activist Reporter Perfect Answer to Question
Lauren Boebert Files for Divorce, Blasts Media for 'Slanderous Stories': 'Complete Lie'
See more...

Conversation