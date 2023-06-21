Share
'The Five' Co-Host Reveals He Will No Longer Be on the Show: 'It's Tough Being the Odd Man Out'

 By Johnathan Jones  June 21, 2023 at 11:26am
Fox News mainstay Geraldo Rivera revealed Wednesday he will no longer be a panelist on “The Five” after a pair of appearances next week.

Rivera, 79, made the announcement on his Twitter account.

“Morning, it’s official, I’m off @TheFive. My last scheduled show appearances are Thursday and Friday June 29th and 30th,” he tweeted.

Rivera added, “It’s been a great run and I appreciate having had the opportunity. Being odd man out isn’t always easy. For the time being, I’m still Correspondent at Large.”

The host’s coming absence on “The Five” appears to have been a long time in the making.

For months, the show’s resident liberal has hinted on Twitter that he might get the boot:

Rivera joined Fox News in 2001 as a war correspondent after a seven-year stint hosting his own show on CNBC.

He has become known for arguments on “The Five” and also during other shows in primetime.

His debates with former Fox News host Dan Bongino often went viral:

Bongino left the network in April after he said he and Fox News executives were unable to come to an agreement on a contract extension.

Rivera’s exit from “The Five” is the network’s latest shakeup following two months of historically low ratings following Fox News’ decision to drop Tucker Carlson.

