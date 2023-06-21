Share
'The Five' Co-Host Reveals He Will No Longer Be on the Show: 'It's Tough Being the Odd Man Out'

 By Johnathan Jones  June 21, 2023 at 11:26am
Fox News mainstay Geraldo Rivera revealed Wednesday he will no longer be a panelist on “The Five” after a pair of appearances next week.

Rivera, 79, made the announcement on his Twitter account.

“Morning, it’s official, I’m off @TheFive. My last scheduled show appearances are Thursday and Friday June 29th and 30th,” he tweeted.

Rivera added, “It’s been a great run and I appreciate having had the opportunity. Being odd man out isn’t always easy. For the time being, I’m still Correspondent at Large.”

Hunter's 'White Privilege': Atty. for Black Rapper Livid His Client Spent Years in Jail for What Biden Did

The host’s coming absence on “The Five” appears to have been a long time in the making.

For months, the show’s resident liberal has hinted on Twitter that he might get the boot:

Rivera joined Fox News in 2001 as a war correspondent after a seven-year stint hosting his own show on CNBC.

He has become known for arguments on “The Five” and also during other shows in primetime.

'The Five' Co-Host Replies to Rumors That He's No Longer on Fox News Show

His debates with former Fox News host Dan Bongino often went viral:

Bongino left the network in April after he said he and Fox News executives were unable to come to an agreement on a contract extension.

Rivera’s exit from “The Five” is the network’s latest shakeup following two months of historically low ratings following Fox News’ decision to drop Tucker Carlson.

