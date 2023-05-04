Share
'The Five' Host Announces His Appearances Have Been Canceled for 2 Days: 'Sure There's a Good Reason'

 May 4, 2023
Fox News scheduling has left one rotating host of “The Five” scratching his head.

In a Thursday tweet, Geraldo Rivera told his Twitter followers that his planned appearances on the panel show on Thursday and Friday had been canceled.

“My appearances today and tomorrow on The Five have been canceled. I’m sure there’s a good reason,” he said.

Rivera added that he would be returning to the show soon.

“Never fear, I’ll be back week after next. Stay safe and happy. Thanks.”

Rivera appears on “The Five” as a left-of-center participant in the show’s spirited discussions.


Fox News has been beset with uncertainty following the firing of Tucker Carlson, the star prime-time host who had become the face of the conservative-leaning cable network.

There’s no indication that Rivera’s scheduling hiccup and Carlson’s departure are related.

“The Five” co-host Greg Gutfeld briefly mentioned Carlson in an awkward segment broadcast after his sudden firing.

Gutfeld joked that Carlson would run for president in 2024 — only for Jeanine Pirro to abruptly segue to a commercial break.

Gutfeld and Rivera exchanged chilly tweets after the latter criticized Carlson’s rhetoric about the Capitol incursion shortly after he was axed.

“I don’t wish ill on anybody, but there is no doubt-as I said at the time-Tucker Carlson’s perverse January 6 conspiracy theory was ‘bulls***,'” Rivera said.

Gutfeld responded with a sarcastic jab at his colleague.

“You’re a class act Geraldo. A real man of the people,” he said.

WARNING: The following contains language that some readers will find offensive.

Conversation