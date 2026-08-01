Five Police Officers Arrested and Fired After Abusing Flock Surveillance Cameras

Five officers with the Albany Police Department in Georgia were arrested and fired after allegedly abusing Flock cameras.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation revealed in a July 6 release that the officers were charged with “Misuse of License Plate Data and Violation of Oath of Office.”

The Albany Police Department had conducted an internal audit of the Flock cameras, which automatically read license plates and capture other vehicle details such as color, make, and model.

The audit revealed that the officers “previously accessed the Flock system on multiple occasions and utilized the retained license plate data for non-law enforcement purposes.”

Each of the five officers — Tytianna Davis, Jade Jackson, Nicholas Richardson, Brittney Smith, and Issac Whitus — are between 23 and 32 years of age and were charged with one count of Violation of Oath of Office.

They were each charged with between one and 11 counts of Misuse of License Plate Data.

The now-former police officers were arrested and booked into the Dougherty County Jail.

The Albany Police Department commented on the arrests, but did not reveal the exact way in which the Flock camera data was allegedly used.

“Any use of this technology outside its authorized purpose is unacceptable and inconsistent with the standards of professionalism, integrity, and accountability expected of every member of the Albany Police Department,” the statement said.

“Three officers were terminated for the improper use of license plate reader technology,” the statement continued. “Two additional officers were dismissed previously for separate, unrelated policy violations uncovered during the administrative investigation.”

The North Carolina Journal of Law & Technology noted that as of 2024, there were 4,000 cities across 42 states with Flock cameras.

While Flock touts the technology’s ability to help police departments solve crimes, there are serious privacy concerns with the cameras — leading some cities to remove them.

“Homeowners associations and private companies are also customers of Flock and are able to tap into their immense network of data,” the North Carolina Journal of Law & Technology article said.

“All of this leaves around 70 percent of the population under the coverage of Flock’s cameras.”

There is not a way to opt out of being photographed by Flock cameras, and whether drivers are criminals or not, their data is stored by Flock and potentially accessible by third parties.

“The Fourth Amendment protects an individual’s reasonable expectation of privacy,” the article continued.

“If the government seeks to intrude on this privacy, they must obtain a warrant supported by probable cause.”

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