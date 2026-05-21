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Democratic US Senate candidate Graham Platner speaks at a campaign event at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery, Maine, on May 19, 2026.
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Democratic US Senate candidate Graham Platner speaks at a campaign event at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery, Maine, on May 19, 2026. (Joe Raedle / Getty Images)

Five Reasons Why Maine's Nazi-Tattooed 'Oyster Farmer' Beating Susan Collins Would Be Hilariously Useful for the GOP

 By Johnathan Jones  May 21, 2026 at 6:00am
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Maine Democrats look ready to nominate Graham Platner, a Marine veteran and “oyster farmer,” to challenge Sen. Susan Collins (R-MA) in this year’s Senate general election.

If he somehow wins, Republicans would lose a Senate seat but gain something else entirely — which would be six straight years of material to throw back at Democrats every time they start grandstanding about morality, extremism, or decency they pretend to care about.

And honestly, some of this stuff surrounding Platner — a candidate who makes George Santos look like JFK — is so absurd it feels like the GOP could not have invented a better opponent in a Hollywood writers’ room.

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Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




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