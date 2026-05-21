Maine Democrats look ready to nominate Graham Platner, a Marine veteran and “oyster farmer,” to challenge Sen. Susan Collins (R-MA) in this year’s Senate general election.

If he somehow wins, Republicans would lose a Senate seat but gain something else entirely — which would be six straight years of material to throw back at Democrats every time they start grandstanding about morality, extremism, or decency they pretend to care about.

And honestly, some of this stuff surrounding Platner — a candidate who makes George Santos look like JFK — is so absurd it feels like the GOP could not have invented a better opponent in a Hollywood writers’ room.

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