Five-Star Basketball Prospect and Son of Ex-NBA Star in Coma After Horrific Accident: Report

Alijah Arenas, a five-star basketball prospect and USC commit, is in an induced coma following a serious car crash in Los Angeles early Thursday morning.

The 18-year-old son of former NBA star Gilbert Arenas is in stable condition, according to ESPN, but the accident has shocked the basketball community nonetheless.

The crash occurred at 4:55 a.m. when Arenas’ Tesla Cybertruck collided with a tree and a fire hydrant, sparking a fire. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, emergency responders arrived to find the vehicle engulfed in flames.

Arenas was already out of the vehicle when authorities arrived, the LAFD reported.

He was transported to a nearby hospital in serious condition, where doctors placed him in an induced coma due to smoke inhalation, according to TMZ Sports.

Initial medical tests showed that Arenas did not suffer any broken bones, a small relief, considering the severity of the crash. However, his long-term prognosis remained uncertain.

TMZ also reported that the Tesla Cybertruck was left “completely mangled” on the side of a residential Los Angeles road.







It’s unclear whether Arenas was alone in the vehicle at the time of the crash. Authorities have not released details about other potential passengers or the exact cause of the accident, which remains under investigation.

Arenas had recently reclassified to the 2025 recruiting class before ultimately opting to commit to USC.

At 6-foot-6 and 197 pounds, Alijah was ranked as the No. 13 recruit in the 2025 class by ESPN. His scoring ability and versatility have made him a standout prospect and a popular YouTube search:







The accident has cast a shadow over Arenas’ promising future, but the stable condition offers some semblance of optimism.

Arenas’ mother, according to TMZ, appeared to confirm her family’s need for prayers in a social media post.

Gilbert Arenas, Alijah’s outspoken father and podcast host, has remained silent on the incident.

The 43-year-old is a former NBA star known for his scoring prowess and colorful personality during his playing career. He chose the jersey number zero, a nod to critics who said he’d play “zero minutes” in the league.

Arenas, a fighter, would prove those critics wrong with a lengthy NBA career that peaked with the Washington Wizards.

TMZ also noted that Alijah Arenas had just recently inked an endorsement deal with sports apparel company Adidas.

