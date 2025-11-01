'Are You F**king Kidding Me?': Kamala Harris Loses it Over Trump's Ballroom, Goes on Curse-Laden Rant

Former Vice President Kamala Harris expressed outrage about President Donald Trump building a White House ballroom during the ongoing government shutdown on “The Weekly Show with Jon Stewart” on Thursday.

Harris claimed on the podcast that Trump was ignoring the looming Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program freeze while constructing the ballroom, even though Democrats were the ones who voted to shut down the government and have rejected efforts to reopen it. SNAP provides food assistance to over 40 million Americans and is set to lose funding unless Congress acts.

“Are you f***ing kidding me? This guy wants to create a ballroom for his rich friends while completely turning a blind eye to the fact that babies are going to starve when the SNAP benefits end in just hours from now!” Harris said. “Come on!”

“I’m not going to be distracted by, ‘Oh, does the guy have a big f***ing hammer!?’ What about those babies?!” she added.

The shutdown began on Oct. 1 after Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer rallied nearly all Senate Democrats to prevent a bipartisan funding bill from passing. Dozens of states have warned they will halt SNAP benefits on Nov. 1 if the shutdown persists.

Democrats have indicated they will not back any funding deal that excludes an extension of Obamacare subsidies and other party priorities.

Moreover, a Democratic retired federal worker called into C-SPAN’s “Washington Journal” on Monday and criticized her party for refusing to reopen the government, raising concerns regarding the food aid.

“This is the truth: The Democrats, and I’m a Democrat, are the ones that actually, in the Senate side, shut down the government,” the caller said. “They did not vote for a continuing resolution except for three of them.”

“So they have to get together and stop holding Americans hostage. We’re about to have people without food come, what, Nov. 1, which is the end of this week. And that’s ridiculous,” she added. “It is not worth it.”

Democrats, left-wing activists, and the corporate media raged over the demolition of the White House’s East Wing as the construction of the ballroom began.

For instance, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, and former White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre used a photograph of the construction to accuse the president of abusing his power — despite the extensive history of White House projects conducted under previous presidents.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.