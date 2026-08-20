FL Voters Boot Cory Mills, the GOP Rep. Who Helped Keep Ilhan Omar from Being Stripped of Her Committee Assignments

Florida Republican Rep. Cory Mills failed to win renomination Tuesday, even with a public endorsement from President Donald Trump.

Mills, who was running for a third term in the state’s 7th Congressional District, was defeated in the primary by Ryan Elijah.

Decision Desk HQ projects Ryan Elijah wins the Florida US House 7 Republican Primary#DecisionMade: 7:53 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/TvJjVyAgSK — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) August 18, 2026

The loss came after Mills cast the deciding vote that allowed Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota to retain her committee assignments after she smeared Charlie Kirk a day after his assassination.

Omar had been targeted for removal from those seats following multiple attacks against the late father, husband, and champion of conservatism.

Kirk was fatally shot by an assassin on Sept. 10 of last year. A day later, Omar attacked him by citing some previous statements and either taking them out of context or bending them to make him appear menacing.

After he helped protect Omar, would you have been willing to support Mills? Yes No

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As the far-left clip-sharing website Mediaite noted, Omar used his advocacy for constitutional gun rights against him.

“What I do know for sure is that, you know, Charlie was someone who once said, you know, guns save lives after a school shooting,” she told leftist former MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan.

She added, “Charlie was someone who was willing to debate and downplay the death of George Floyd in the hands of Minneapolis police.”

A week later, Omar said on CNN that Kirk belonged in the “dustbin of history.”

Ilhan Omar says Charlie Kirk should be left “in the dust bin of history” She echoed the assassin’s words, claiming he “spread hate” She refused to apologize for sharing a video that called him “Dr. Frankenstein” and said “his monster shot him through the neck” pic.twitter.com/KWxOiib51M — Ryan Saavedra (@RyanSaavedra) September 20, 2025

Despite those statements, Mills cast the key vote to protect Omar’s assignments.

He framed the decision as a matter of First Amendment principle rather than personal agreement with her views.

On his X account, he wrote that the Constitution protected Omar, and he was doing his duty.

“The 7 Articles and 27 Amendments of our Constitution are not followed only when it serves your purpose,” Mills said.

The 7 Articles and 27 Amendments of our Constitution are not followed only when it serves your purpose. Unlike with Rep McIver, whom is accused of assault and obstruction of LEO, which I supported not to table, this is a 1A issue. We may not like or agree with what someone says,… https://t.co/GcyfKY5vdu — Cory Mills (@CoryMillsFL) September 17, 2025

He added, “We may not like or agree with what someone says, but that does not mean we should deny their protected 1A Right.”

Anger over his defense of Omar was compounded by an ex-girlfriend who filed a police report accusing Mills of threatening to release nude photos and videos of her after their relationship ended.

Mills denied her allegations and declined to drop out of the race.

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