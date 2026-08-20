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GOP Rep. Cory Mills of Florida was defeated in Tuesday’s primary. (David Dee Delgado / Getty Images)

FL Voters Boot Cory Mills, the GOP Rep. Who Helped Keep Ilhan Omar from Being Stripped of Her Committee Assignments

 By Johnathan Jones  August 20, 2026 at 5:12am
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Florida Republican Rep. Cory Mills failed to win renomination Tuesday, even with a public endorsement from President Donald Trump.

Mills, who was running for a third term in the state’s 7th Congressional District, was defeated in the primary by Ryan Elijah.

The loss came after Mills cast the deciding vote that allowed Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota to retain her committee assignments after she smeared Charlie Kirk a day after his assassination.

Omar had been targeted for removal from those seats following multiple attacks against the late father, husband, and champion of conservatism.

Kirk was fatally shot by an assassin on Sept. 10 of last year. A day later, Omar attacked him by citing some previous statements and either taking them out of context or bending them to make him appear menacing.

After he helped protect Omar, would you have been willing to support Mills?

As the far-left clip-sharing website Mediaite noted, Omar used his advocacy for constitutional gun rights against him.

“What I do know for sure is that, you know, Charlie was someone who once said, you know, guns save lives after a school shooting,” she told leftist former MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan.

She added, “Charlie was someone who was willing to debate and downplay the death of George Floyd in the hands of Minneapolis police.”

A week later, Omar said on CNN that Kirk belonged in the “dustbin of history.”

Related:
Incumbent Bloodbath: Highest Number of House Reps Unseated in Primaries in Over 50 Years

Despite those statements, Mills cast the key vote to protect Omar’s assignments.

He framed the decision as a matter of First Amendment principle rather than personal agreement with her views.

On his X account, he wrote that the Constitution protected Omar, and he was doing his duty.

“The 7 Articles and 27 Amendments of our Constitution are not followed only when it serves your purpose,” Mills said.

He added, “We may not like or agree with what someone says, but that does not mean we should deny their protected 1A Right.”

Anger over his defense of Omar was compounded by an ex-girlfriend who filed a police report accusing Mills of threatening to release nude photos and videos of her after their relationship ended.

Mills denied her allegations and declined to drop out of the race.

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Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




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