SECTIONS
Politics US News
Print

Flake, Collins Speak Out on Results of FBI Investigation: ‘No Additional Corroborating Information’

By Chris Agee
at 11:10am
Print

Two of the three Republican senators who remain undecided ahead of a planned confirmation vote for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh offered more positive assessments following the release of an FBI report on the matter.

Sen. Jeff Flake, an Arizona Republican who sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee, was integral in stalling the confirmation log enough for the bureau to conduct an expanded background probe.

Soon after the White House forwarded the resulting report to the Senate, Flake released a statement indicating that the FBI had not revealed any new information to corroborate Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s accusation that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her at a party in 1982.

His comment echoed the initial reaction of Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, who has also expressed uncertainty about Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

TRENDING: Trump Attacks Pop Star Taylor Swift After Singer Turns Political

CNN’s Jeremy Herb reported that Collins said the FBI appears to have conducted “a very thorough investigation,” though at the time she had not read the full report.

The Hill reported that Flake had just finished reviewing the document when he made a similar statement on the perceived scope of the FBI probe.

“I think Susan Collins was quoted as saying it was very thorough but no new corroborative information came out of it,” he said. “That’s accurate.”

Regardless of his assessment, Flake said he feels it was important to have the investigation to address uncertainties that remained after Kavanaugh and Ford testified before the committee last week.

Are you more confident in Brett Kavanaugh's chances of being confirmed after the FBI investigation?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

“I wanted this pause; we’ve had this pause,” he said. “We’ve had the professionals, the FBI, determine — given the scope that we gave them, current credible allegations — to go and do their review, which they’ve done.”

As of this writing, neither the third undecided Republican, Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, or Sen. Joe Manchin, an undecided Democrat from West Virginia, had commented on the FBI probe.

If any two undecided senators cast a vote for Kavanaugh’s confirmation, a tie in the Senate would be broken by Vice President Mike Pence.

As The Western Journal previously reported, Senate Judiciary Committee Chuck Grassley told senators that it is “time to vote” shortly after receiving the report.

“I’ve now received a committee staff briefing on the FBI’s supplement to Judge Kavanaugh’s background investigation file,” he said. “There’s nothing in it that we didn’t already know.”

RELATED: Murkowski Refused To Vote ‘Yes’ on Kavanaugh, Alaska GOP Now Mulling Action

Grassley advised lawmakers to “look at this nomination with clear eyes” instead of through the lens of partisan bickering that has defined the process thus far.

“Judge Kavanaugh is one of the most qualified nominees to ever come before the Senate,” he said. “He’s served with distinction for 12 years on the nation’s most important circuit court and dedicated himself to serving the American public.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Monica Romano

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders responds to CNN reported Jim Acosta during a briefing on Oct. 3, 2018The White House / YouTube screen shot

Sarah Sanders Rips Acosta: I Don’t Have Any Problems Stating Facts, Unlike You

Steven Beyer

Chief Justice John Roberts, right, administers the Constitutional Oath to Judge Brett Kavanaugh in the Justices' Conference Room of the Supreme Court Building. Ashley Kavanaugh holds the Bible. In the foreground are their daughters, Margaret, left, and Liza.Fred Schilling / Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States via AP

Kavanaugh Makes History with First Official Action on Supreme Court

Dana Nottingham

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and U.S. President Donald J. TrumpJason DeCrow / AP Photos; Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff / Flickr

US Terminates 1955 Treaty with Iran After UN Orders Trump To Lift Sanctions

Randy DeSoto

CBS News' John Dickerson, left, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, right.CBS News / Twitter screen shot

CBS News Anchor Gets Testy With McConnell, Cites False Stat About Supreme Court Appointments

Jack Davis

Police and first responders gather at the scene of an accident involving a limosuine van that left 20 people dead.WTEN screen shot

20 People Reported Dead After Horrific Limousine Crash in New York

Jack Davis

Supreme Court Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, left, and Brett KavanaughCBS News screen shots

Kavanaugh’s Already Hired as Many African-American Clerks as Ginsberg Has Since 1993

Steven Beyer

Ariel Dumas, left, and Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.Ariel Dumas / Twitter; Fox News Screen shot

‘Late Show’ Writer Sets Off Vicious Firestorm: ‘I’m Just Glad We Ruined Brett Kavanaugh’s Life’

Jack Davis

Antifa protestors block the street in Portland, Oregon.@FarleyFilms / Twitter screen shot

Antifa Shut Down Major Intersection, Threaten Citizens with Violence If They Don’t Obey

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.