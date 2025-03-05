Flash Poll Shows Trump's Joint Address to Congress Was an Overwhelming Victory

History might record Mar. 4, 2025, as the worst day for Democrats since Jan. 1, 1863, when President Abraham Lincoln freed their slaves.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump delivered a much-anticipated joint address to Congress.

Afterward, 76 percent of respondents to a CBS/YouGov survey indicated that they approved of what they heard from the president.

CBS/YouGov polled 1,207 viewers who represented a cross-section of the electorate, at least in demographic terms.

Of course, one must acknowledge that the sample skewed heavily toward Republicans. After all, those who vote for a president tend to watch that president’s subsequent speeches. In this case, the poll’s viewership sample broke down as follows: 51 percent Republicans, 27 percent independents, and 20 percent Democrats.

But those numbers alone have significance. Assuming that nearly all Republicans approved of Trump’s speech, one must conclude that nearly all independents did likewise. (That assumes, of course that nearly all Democrats disapproved.)

Moreover, massive majorities of viewers described Trump as “presidential” (74 percent), “entertaining” (74 percent), and inspiring” (71 percent).

Viewers also gave the president high marks on an issue-by-issue basis.

For instance, similar majorities liked Trump’s plans for waste in government spending (77 percent), immigration and the border (77 percent), and resolving the war between Russia and Ukraine (73 percent).

Former President Joe Biden left behind a catastrophic record on inflation. But 68 percent of viewers believed that Trump presented a clear plan for lowering costs.

Of course, digging deeper into the numbers will always reveal issues on which presidents still must deliver as promised. And Tuesday proved no different.

Trump, for instance, received a slightly lower approval rating of 65 percent for his tariff policy. That makes sense, for many decades have passed since American voters have had to think seriously about that issue.

Furthermore, while 68 percent of viewers indicated that Trump’s speech made them feel “hopeful,” only 54 percent responded that it made them feel “proud.”

That disparity allows for two possible interpretations.

On one hand, it could mean that Americans have not yet grown accustomed to a culture that encourages national pride.

On the other hand, it could mean that those viewers felt less pride due to elected Democrats’ shameful antics.

Indeed, one could scarcely describe or even believe the disrespectful, narcissistic, petulant, and demonically hateful energy Democrat legislators exuded throughout Trump’s speech as they self-immolated in real time for all the world to see.

In that respect, they channeled the energy of their antebellum ancestors. Those slaveholding Democrats, for instance, used every conceivable tactic to silence and punish advocates of freedom in Congress. They adopted a “gag rule” that forbade legislators from even discussing slavery. They even tried to censure a former president, Rep. John Quincy Adams of Massachusetts, for violating that rule.

As the sectional crisis deepened, so did Democrats’ commitment to evil. And they used violence to strengthen that commitment. One Democratic senator, in fact, bludgeoned an abolitionist colleague on the Senate floor.

Modern Democrats exude the same energy. They could not bring themselves to applaud, for instance, when Trump recognized murder victims Laken Riley and Jocelyn Nungary, both killed by illegal immigrants, or when the president, in a heartwarming moment, made 13-year-old cancer survivor Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel the newest member of the Secret Service.

Democrats sat stone-faced through it all. They only cheered when Trump mentioned funding the war in Ukraine.

It makes sense, of course. After all, those Democrats, like their ancestors, have committed themselves to evil. They will fight to prolong unwinnable wars on foreign soil. They will also fight for child sacrifice, genital mutilation, and the human trafficking that accompanies open borders.

Moreover, just as their slaveholding ancestors hated Lincoln and the abolitionists, modern Democrats have come to hate Trump and his supporters with such an intensity that they now personify that hatred, as if the hate they have spent years gleefully and recklessly cultivating has now taken human form.

In short, viewers heard Trump’s speech, saw the Democrats’ antics, and overwhelmingly supported the president.

One wonders how the Democrats will ever recover from such a spectacle.

