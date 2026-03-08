Flashback: 11 Years Ago Marco Rubio Correctly Predicted How Obama's Iran Move Would Backfire

As former President Barack Obama prepared to lavish cash and camaraderie on Iran, one Florida Republican stood up in the U.S. Senate to attack the deal in a speech that reads as though Marco Rubio had a crystal ball.

In recent days, the 2015 floor speech of America’s current secretary of state has been brought back to life on social media, noting that what Rubio feared as the Iran nuclear deal was being fast-tracked by Democrats became a reality that led to the current Middle East war.

“Iran will immediately use the money that it’s receiving in sanctions relief to begin to build up its conventional capabilities. It will establish the most dominant military power in the region outside of the United States, and it will raise the price of us operating in the region,” Rubio said in his 2015 speech.

He was labeled a war hungry Neo Con for this speech. He was right and they were wrong. — Andrew (@AllegedlyDrew) March 5, 2026

“They’re going to build anti-access capabilities, rockets capable of destroying our aircraft carriers and ships… and it’ll make it harder and harder for U.S. troops to be in the region,” Rubio continued.

“They’ll also work with other terrorist groups in the region to target American servicemen and women,” he warned.

Rubio also predicted that “at some point in the near future, when the time is right, they will build a nuclear weapon, and they will do so because at that point they will know that they have become immune; that we will no longer be able to strike their nuclear program because the price of doing so will be too high.”

Iran’s goal, Rubio said, was to “reach a point where they become immune to any sort of credible military threat because the price of a military strike would be too high.”

“And then they become an established nuclear weapons power. And never in the history of the world has such a regime ever possessed weapons so capable of destruction,” he continued.

“Iran is led by a supreme leader who is a radical Shia cleric with an apocalyptic vision of the future. He is not a traditional geopolitical actor who makes decisions on the basis of borders or simply history, or because of ambitions. He has a religious apocalyptic vision of the future, one that calls for triggering a conflict between the non-Muslim world and the Muslim world, one that he feels especially obligated to trigger. And he’s going to possess nuclear weapons?” Rubio said.

Rubio closed his speech by suggesting that the deal be scrapped by the next president. At the time, Rubio was competing for the Republican presidential nomination. President Donald Trump, who defeated Rubio for the nomination, did scrap the nuclear deal after winning the 2016 presidential election, but former President Joe Biden tried to revive the deal.

“We may have to decide at some point what is worse: a military strike against Iran or a nuclear-armed Iran,” Rubio said in late 2015, according to Politico.

“I am not cheerleading for war. I don’t want there to be the need to use military force, but a nuclear Iran is an unacceptable risk for the region and the world,” he said then.

After the launch of Operation Epic Fury, in comments posted on the State Department’s website, Rubio noted that his fears in 2015 had become the reality of 2026.

“Iran in about a year or a year and a half would cross the line of immunity,” he said.

“What they are trying to do and have been trying to do for a very long time is build a conventional weapons capability as a shield where they can hide behind, meaning there would come a point where they have so many conventional missiles, so many drones, and can inflict so much damage, that no one can do anything about their nuclear program.”

Rubio said Iran has been out-producing its enemies with respect to ballistic missiles.

“They are producing, by some estimates, over 100 of these missiles a month. Compare that to the six or seven interceptors that can be built a month. They can build a hundred of these a month, not to mention the thousands of one-way attack drones that they also have,” he said.

Without a doubt, Secretary of State Marco Rubio is making our nation proud with his absolute brilliance. President Trump knows Marco is the best pick he’s made & we are especially proud of our native son in Florida! 🇺🇸🎉 https://t.co/dZ3SPdXvzF — Rep. Carlos A. Gimenez (@RepCarlos) March 7, 2026

He added that the Iranian capability is reflected in charred buildings across the Middle East.

“And that’s a weakened Iran. That’s an Iran despite years of sanction. Imagine a year from now or a year and a half from now the capabilities they would have to inflict damage on us. It’s an unacceptable risk, especially in the hands of a regime that’s run by radical clerics,” he said.

