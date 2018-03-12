Flashback: Biden Family Exposed in Sordid Tale of Cocaine, Debt, Prostitutes

After former Vice President Joe Biden left office in early 2017, it seemed as though he might be done with politics. But that’s proven not to be true, as he often publicly criticizes President Donald Trump and is even rumored to be considering a 2020 presidential run.

If Biden does decide to run, reports regarding unrest within his family might start to resurface.

Shortly after the May 2015 death of Biden’s son, Beau, the family came under scrutiny for the reckless behavior of the former vice president’s other son, Hunter.

According to The Daily Caller, five months after Beau succumbed to brain cancer, Hunter Biden and his wife Kathleen officially separated and eventually filed for divorce.

Documents from the divorce saw Kathleen making accusations regarding her husband’s alleged rampant drug use and proclivity for prostitutes and other women outside his marriage. This left his family in dire financial straits, Page Six reported.

“Throughout the parties’ separation Mr. Biden has created financial concerns for the family by spending extravagantly on his own interests,” wrote Kathleen’s lawyer, Rebekah Sullivan, “(including drugs, alcohol, prostitutes, strip clubs, and gifts for women with whom he has sexual relations), while leaving the family with no funds to pay legitimate bills.”

The Daily Caller described the “den of filth” revealed by Kathleen, in addition to accusations that Biden had a profile on Ashley Madison, the renowned hookup site for married individuals, though Biden denied having a profile on the site.

“His spending rarely relates to legitimate family expenses, but focuses on his own travel,” the divorce filing read, adding that he would sometimes stay at multiple hotel rooms on the same night.

“Gifts for other women, alcohol, strip clubs, or other personal indulgences,” were included in the filing, as well as a reference to an $80,000 diamond Hunter claimed to have lost after Kathleen suggested it be kept somewhere safe.

A lawyer for Hunter, who once reportedly had to leave the military after he tested positive for cocaine, said he “loves and admires Kathleen as a person, a mother, and a friend.”

But in addition to the behavior that seems to have led to a rift in Hunter’s marriage, reports surfaced just last year about the romance he and his brother’s widow, Hallie Biden, had found.

Hunter and Hallie even received a blessing from both Joe and Jill Biden, with the former vice president admitting that the pair were “lucky” to have “found each other.”

“We are all lucky that Hunter and Hallie found each other as they were putting their lives together again after such sadness,” Joe Biden told Page Six. “They have mine and Jill’s full and complete support and we are happy for them.”

The relationship allegedly resulted from the time the pair spent together in the midst of Beau’s battle with cancer.

“(Hallie and Hunter) went to all the doctor appointments together when Beau first got sick,” said family friend Rob Buccini, who has known the Bidens since childhood.

“You obviously develop a bond,” he told People magazine. “This isn’t something that happened while he was sick, it came as a result of being in the trenches together for three years.”

Buccini added that the couple never intended for any of it to happen, but it was merely a natural effect of becoming so close.

