Login
SECTIONS
Commentary
Mewe Share P Share

Flashback: Biden Mocked Trump for Stumbling on Ramp - Biden Just Fell Up Stairs 3 Times in a Row

×
By Kipp Jones
Published March 19, 2021 at 12:35pm
Mewe Share P Share

President Joe Biden, who tripped and fell multiple times on Friday while boarding Air Force One, actually criticized the gait of former President Donald Trump last year in an attempt to make him look weak.

The frail Biden departed Joint Base Andrews to visit Georgia Friday and left his pride behind in Maryland. In the most embarrassing moment of his two-month-old presidency, so far, Biden ate it three times on the steps to the plane.

At one point it looked like the 78-year-old might not get back up. But like Rocky Balboa, he refused to go down and stay down. He defeated those steps and claimed victory at the top of the staircase.

TRENDING: White House Releases Statement After Biden Falls While Boarding Air Force One

Winning!

The moment certainly won’t do Biden any favors with regard to proving he’s got the physical and mental stamina to do his job, which many people don’t believe he possesses. But Friday revealed Biden is apparently physically vulnerable, which is a good time to remember that this man actually attempted to make physicality part of the 2020 presidential campaign.

When not challenging strangers to pushup contests last year, Biden actually joined the establishment media and other liberals to dissect and criticize how Trump handled a steep and reportedly slippery ramp at West Point.

CNN editor-at-large Chris Cillizza was particularly obsessed with Trump’s ramp walk. In a web article titled “Why the Donald Trump-West Point ramp story actually matters,” the leftist opined, “If Trump can openly question the physical and mental fitness of his Democratic opponents, then when there is a moment where he looks frail, it is absolutely fair game to ask questions about his own well-being — particularly given his age and how little we know about his medical past.”

Look at this CNN chyron over the matter shared online by the Daily Wire:

Other outlets piled on and pretended Trump was a man who could barely function physically, and Biden joined in. In a clip from last year, unearthed by the NewsBusters managing editor Curtis Houck, Biden laughed at Trump.

“Look at how he steps and look at how I step. Watch how I run up ramps and he stumbles down ramps. Come on,” Biden said with a smile and a laugh.

RELATED: 'Publicly Erased': Biden Accuser Tara Reade Rips Media for Ignoring Her Claims Amid Cuomo Scandal

Trump actually tweeted about the absurd media speculation about his ramp walk. That tweet is forever gone, now that the former president has been canceled by Big tech, but CNN saved it.

Do you think something might be seriously wrong with Biden?

“The ramp that I descended after my West Point Commencement speech was very long & steep, had no handrail and, most importantly, was very slippery,” Trump tweeted. “The last thing I was going to do is ‘fall’ for the Fake News to have fun with. Final ten feet I ran down to level ground. Momentum!”

These days, Trump is reported to be enjoying playing the physically demanding game of golf in West Palm Beach, Florida. Biden, meanwhile, is struggling to physically get aboard an airplane.

Is a stairlift coming to Air Force One? We don’t know yet, as the White House blamed Biden’s multiple falls on the wind in a statement obtained by Reuters.

“It’s very windy outside,” White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told the media Friday, signaling Biden’s incident with the stairs was an isolated one. “[Biden] is doing 100 percent fine.”

We know in four years, Trump never fell down any stairs, nor did he stumble so badly in a general sense as right out of the gate as a leader.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
Kipp Jones
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has authored thousands of news articles throughout his career. He has also worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has authored thousands of news articles throughout his career. He has also worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.







Left Tries to Compare Biden Fall to Gerald Ford Slip, Video Proves They Are Nothing Alike
Flashback: Biden Mocked Trump for Stumbling on Ramp - Biden Just Fell Up Stairs 3 Times in a Row
Watch: Biden Falls Multiple Times Going Up the Stairs of Air Force One
Bill de Blasio Floats Possibility of Police Officers Confronting People About 'Hurtful' Conduct
Transgender Contestant Crowned Miss Silver State USA
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×