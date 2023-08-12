There’s something not quite right about President Joe Biden.

No, this has nothing to do with allegations of bribery, his refusal to acknowledge his granddaughter (to be fair, he was recently shamed into it), any of his boneheaded policymaking, or his seemingly giddy eagerness to weaponize the Department of Justice.

For the sake of this argument, let’s say the octogenarian in chief was actually a Boy Scout who would never accept a dime from, say, a Ukrainian energy company. Let’s also say that he’s a doting and attentive grandfather, that “Bidenomics” is better than “Reaganomics,” and that he would never, ever use the DOJ to lock up his chief political rival.

Let’s remove all of that from the equation. What are you left with?

Just a creepy old dude.

This unfortunate tale comes from former Massachusetts Sen. Scott Brown, who also served as U.S. ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa under former President Donald Trump.

On an episode of the “Burn Barrel” podcast, Brown shared an all-too-familiar anecdote about the time then-Vice President Biden met his wife and got a bit too handsy for his liking.

“When you got sworn in as senator, was he, like, hair-sniffing [your wife] Gail or handsy with Gail, or did I imagine that?” host Tom Shattuck asked.

“Yeah, I told him I’d kick the s*** out…” Brown said, trailing off a bit after the conversation turned PG-13. “I told him to stop, so yes.”

When asked to elaborate, Brown dismissed the story as “old news.”

“He didn’t act the way I thought he should, and, you know, we called him on it,” he said. “And, you know, that’s it.”

When asked if he called out Biden to his face, Brown matter-of-factly responded, “Oh yeah.”

WARNING: The following video contains language that some viewers may find offensive.

Look, whatever happened between Biden and Brown’s wife is indeed “old news” at this point. (This would have happened in 2010.) And, to be fair to Biden, this is just one side of the story.

But, to be fair in general, Biden’s past behaviors and comments make this story absolutely believable.

And no, it’s not just the hair-sniffing or weird nibbling that makes Biden seem like such a lecherous creep.

Tara Reade is the first name that comes to mind when you think of his behavior with women. Reade has long accused Biden of sexually assaulting her during her time as an aide in his Senate office in the 1990s, although Biden has never been charged.

So, again, let’s say the economy is in great shape, we’re projecting strength on the world stage and a wildly popular Biden is cruising toward a second term.

You’re still left with someone who clearly has no respect for women or the sanctity of marriage, which will always make him a failure of a man and a leader.

