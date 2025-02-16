Share
Commentary
Early in the last administration, President Joe Biden's Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo freely admitted that President Donald Trump's tariffs had effectively accomplished their intended purpose.
Commentary
Early in the last administration, President Joe Biden's Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo freely admitted that President Donald Trump's tariffs had effectively accomplished their intended purpose. (Kent Nishimura / Getty Images; Patrick T. Fallon - AFP / Getty Images)

Flashback: Biden's Commerce Secretary Admitted Trump's Tariffs Work

 By Randy DeSoto  February 16, 2025 at 5:00am
Share

As Democratic politicians freak out about what President Donald Trump’s tariff policies might do to the economy, it’s worth noting that Biden administration officials kept his tariffs because they knew they worked.

Shortly after taking office for his second term, Trump said he would be imposing 25 percent tariffs on Mexico and Canada, as well as an additional 10 percent on communist China.

The president justified the move, saying all three nations were not doing enough to stem the flow of fentanyl and illegal immigrants into the country and all enjoyed significant trade surpluses with the U.S.

Trump has since paused for 30 days imposing tariffs on Mexico and Canada, noting both had agreed to greatly enhance their border security operations. However, he did allow the increased tariff on China to go forward last week.

Beijing responded by placing a 10 percent tariff on crude oil, agricultural equipment, larger cars and pickup trucks, as well as an additional 15 percent tariff on coal and natural gas.

Early in the Biden administration, in April 2021, then-Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo conceded that the Trump tariffs put in place against China and other nations during his first term were working.

“With respect to tariffs, there is a place for tariffs. You know the 232 tariffs on steel and aluminum have, in fact, helped save American jobs in the steel and aluminum industries. So what do we do with tariffs? We have to level the playing field. No one can outcompete the American worker if the playing field is level,” the secretary said.

“And the fact is China has — China’s actions are uncompetitive, coercive, underhanded.  They’ve proven they’ll do whatever it takes,” Raimondo continued. “And so I plan to use all the tools in my toolbox, as aggressively as possible, to protect American workers and businesses from unfair Chinese practices.”

Raimondo made similar points during an interview with MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle the previous month.

“Former President Trump … put tariffs on those things being imported into this country. Do you plan to keep those tariffs in place?” Ruhle asked.

“Let me say, those tariffs have been effective,” Raimondo responded. “The data show that those tariffs have been effective. And I think what President Biden has said is we’re going to have a ‘whole of government’ review of all of these policies, and decide what it makes sense to maintain.”

Related:
Flashback: Trump Has Audience in Stitches as He Calls Out Contractor Who Built 'Crappy' Stage

Biden, in fact, kept the tariffs on China in place.

Trump imposed tariffs on various Chinese products during his first term at a rate reaching as high as 25 percent.

According to the Tax Foundation, as of March 2024, those tariffs raised $233 billion since 2018.

During the campaign, Trump proposed a new 10 to 20 percent tariff on all goods from all countries coming into the U.S., and increasing them even higher on China from its current 25 percent level.

The Tax Foundation calculated if the 10 percent plan became policy, it would generate about $280 billion in revenue per year, increasing to $365 billion by 2033.

It seems feasible the money raised could fund Trump’s plans for no tax on tips, overtime, and Social Security.

Despite claims during Trump’s first term that tariffs would be inflationary, they turned out not to be. When he left office in January 2021, inflation was at an annual rate of 1.4 percent.

If tariffs are applied strategically, as they were during the president’s first term, there is no reason to believe they would be inflationary this go-around, either.

The main cause of inflation during Biden’s term was pumping way too much Federal Reserve-created money into an economy that was already well on its way to recovery by early 2021.

Tariffs, employed as a way to rebalance trade and address unfair trade practices, are just what is needed economically at this time.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Flashback: Biden's Commerce Secretary Admitted Trump's Tariffs Work
Trump's Middle East Policy Decisions May Be Fulfilling Bible Prophecy, Experts Say
Yes, Trump Told 'Nasty Person' Kaitlan Collins to Shut Up, But It's What He Said Afterward That Was Even Rougher
Watch: Trump Silences CNN's Kaitlan Collins When She Interrupts Executive Order Signing Ceremony
Unexpected Deal Brings Tucker and Megyn Kelly 'Back Into the Fold' with Fox News
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation