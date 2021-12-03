Flashback: Bill Clinton Had Affair with Ghislaine Maxwell, According to Book on Epstein's Death

The establishment media would like you to think that the sordid details of Ghislaine Maxwell’s private life could take down former President Donald Trump.

Maxwell’s life, which is being scrutinized very closely during her New York trial on child sex trafficking charges, certainly has the potential to seriously damage the reputation of a former president — but most likely it won’t be Trump.

The notorious socialite and former girlfriend to the late Jeffrey Epstein, for whom she stands accused of helping to recruit underage girls to sexually abuse, had an affair with former President Bill Clinton in the early aughts, according to a book about Epstein’s sordid life and controversial death.

Clinton’s frequent flights aboard Epstein’s private jet, often cynically referred to as the “Lolita Express,” have received new attention as well.

A former pilot for Epstein who testified during Maxwell’s trial, which began on Monday, named the former president as one of the well-known figures who flew on the late financier’s aircraft.

While you’ll likely see both Clinton and Trump’s names in the headlines about this revelation, Trump flew with Epstein exactly once: a 1997 trip from Florida to New York City.

Clinton, on the other hand, flew with Epstein at least 26 times to destinations around the world, according to a Fox News report in 2016.

And, according to the 2020 book “A Convenient Death: The Mysterious Demise of Jeffrey Epstein,” it’s been alleged that the 42nd president also had an affair with Maxwell.

A source that authors Alana Goodman and Daniel Harper spoke with told them that Clinton was “getting it on” with Maxwell, which was why he spent so much time traveling with Epstein.

The former president, about whom it would be a massive understatement to say he has had his fair share of sex scandals, was using Epstein to get to his ex-girlfriend, according to the book.

“[Bill] and Ghislaine were getting it on,” the source said, according to the New York Post. “That’s why he was around Epstein — to be with her.”

“You couldn’t hang out with her without being with him,” the source said of Clinton’s friendship with Epstein and relationship with Maxwell.

“Clinton just used him like everything else.”

According to the book, Maxwell and Clinton also enjoyed rendezvous in her swanky Manhattan penthouse and were once spotted dining together at a Madison Avenue restaurant in 2002. In late 2001, Maxwell also appeared to accompany the former president to a charity gala that his wife, Hillary Clinton, had declined to attend.

The source claimed Clinton was interested only in Maxwell and not Epstein’s underage companions, saying the former president is “stupid but not an idiot.”

While Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre has said she saw Clinton on Epstein’s private island with “two young girls,” she also stated in court documents that she never saw the former president engage in sexual relations with anyone.

“Former president Bill Clinton was present on the island at a time when I was also present on the island, but I have never had sexual relations with Clinton, nor have I ever claimed to have such relations. I have never seen him have sexual relations with anyone,” she said, according to the Post.

Clinton, however, has denied visiting Epstein’s private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands, Little St. James, as well as having a sexual affair with Maxwell.

According to the Post, Maxwell’s lawyer did not return an email seeking comment on the alleged affair.

It is worth noting that Maxwell attended Chelsea Clinton’s wedding in 2010, according to CNN, so there is certainly no denying she was, at the very least, chummy with the former president and his family.

Considering that this is a man who has been accused of violent rape and sexual assault by multiple women and was impeached as president for lying about his sexual relationship with a 21-year-old White House intern, among his more well-known instances of alleged and admitted sexual impropriety, it would be hardly shocking to learn that we can add “had an affair with Epstein’s accused procurer of underage girls” to this list.

What remains to be seen is whether Maxwell will be found guilty of trafficking and sexually abusing underage girls — and whether Clinton will be implicated further in the whole sick and sordid affair.

