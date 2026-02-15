Flashback: When a Black Lawmaker Bragged About Getting Rid of Whites in His District

Imagine a white lawmaker bragging about blacks leaving his district; that wouldn’t go over too well with the public or the mainstream media.

Yet, in April 2019, when then-New York Democratic State Rep. Charles Barron said just that about his white constituents, the room received his remarks with laughter and applause.

Barron had been attending the “National Town Hall on Gentrification in Black America” as a panelist when he said, “I have the distinct honor to be able to come before you and say I actually lost white population in my community.”

The room thought that was commendable as the event’s discussion centered around so-call gentrification — a term used by black racial identitarians to bemoan the free movement of whites specifically to black areas.

“They left. They left,” Barron said irreverently. “I didn’t ask them why. They left.”

He added, “So, if you see one or two or three or four or five whites in my neighborhood, they’re passing through.”

Indeed, it does seem like they left and never came back. At the time, Barron was serving the 60th district.

According to Census Reporter‘s numbers for 2024-2025, 65 percent of the district population is black, with the next highest group being Hispanics at 21 percent.

Whites make up 3 percent.

Barron appears to be taking credit for a race of people leaving. What an odd thing to cheer.

Once again, white politicians would be strung up by their feet after saying anything like this about their black constituents.

If a national politician like President Donald Trump had appeared at an event to discuss non-whites moving into communities, only to get up and celebrate that he’s only seen them leave, we’d likely never hear the end of it.

This is unfortunately a strong talking point among the Democratic Party still today.

Survey results from American National Election Studies in 2018 indicate that white liberals show an outgroup preference. Interpreting the results of the survey, Tablet Magazine wrote, “White liberals were more favorable toward nonwhites and are the only group to show this preference for group other than their own. Indeed, on average, white liberals rated ethnic and racial minority groups 13 points (or half a standard deviation) warmer than whites.”

In other words, white liberals cheer when fellow whites are denigrated. Despite being a few years old, those survey results hold true in 2026.

Note the demographics of the agitators and rioters impeding Immigration and Customs Enforcement from deporting non-white illegal aliens — white liberals.

The Democratic Party is in a strange — to put it lightly — state where the more they hate a group of people for their skin color, the more those people vote for them.

