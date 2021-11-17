Share
Flashback: Crowd of Kenosha Rioters Burn Building from Inside - Rittenhouse Prosecutor Thinks 'Heroes' Were in Crowd

 By Grant Atkinson  November 16, 2021 at 5:45pm
As the trial for 18-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse drew to a close, leftists continued their efforts to revise history in favor of their narrative. That included lead prosecutor Thomas Binger, who praised a crowd full of violent rioters on Monday.

During his closing argument, Binger said that the mob in Kenosha, Wisconsin, was composed of “heroes.”

Since the riots in the city over the justified police shooting of Jacob Blake took place over a year ago, some people might need a refresher of what happened. Luckily, The Post Millennial editor Andy Ngo posted videos on Twitter showing Binger’s “heroes” committing various acts of arson.

WARNING: The following videos contain vulgar language that some viewers will find offensive.

In one video from Ngo, rioters broke into a building and burned it from the inside.

BLM rioters also threatened to kill people who attempted to protect businesses and promised to “burn your shop down too.”

What a beautiful picture of heroism.

Sarcasm aside, lies like these are incredibly dangerous. By calling these criminals “heroes,” Binger is trying to demonize Rittenhouse for defending himself against them.

To anyone who has seen videos from the Kenosha riots, Binger’s characterization of the mob is ridiculous. Sadly, not everyone has seen those videos, and those who are ill-informed about the riots may believe Binger’s lies.

In reality, the three men who attacked Kyle Rittenhouse were far from heroes. According to NBC News, Rittenhouse testified that Joseph Rosenbaum chased him after previously telling Rittenhouse and others he would “cut your f—ing hearts out.” Rittenhouse said he killed Rosenbaum in self-defense.

Were the rioters in Kenosha "heroes"?

Rittenhouse testified that Anthony Huber, the second man he killed, was beating him with a skateboard and attempted to take his gun before he shot him. Gauge Grosskreutz, whom Rittenhouse shot and injured but did not kill, allegedly pointed a pistol at Rittenhouse before Rittenhouse shot him.

Binger attempted to argue the men were trying to strip Rittenhouse of his gun to protect others, but he failed to provide convincing evidence to prove that point. Rittenhouse said he did not kill anyone until he felt his life was in danger, and there has been no evidence presented that would prove his claim false.

It is now up to the jury to decide whether or not Rittenhouse acted in self-defense, and they should be allowed to reach their own verdict without the fear of outside influence. But as they deliberate, they should not be swayed by Binger’s blatant misrepresentation of the rioters that night.

Grant Atkinson
Associate Reporter
Grant is a graduate of Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He has five years of writing experience with various outlets and enjoys covering politics and sports.
