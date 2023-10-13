Flashback: Democrat Megadonor George Soros Wanted US, Israel to Work with Hamas

If George Soros had his way, America and Israel would have spent the last 16 years partnering with Hamas.

In a 2007 Op-Ed that was published in the Financial Times, Soros– a major supporter of far left causes and politicians — criticized Israel and the administration of former President George W. Bush for not embracing Hamas at the time after it won control of Gaza in an election there

Soros pictured Hamas as having “a military wing, largely directed from Damascus and beholden to its Syrian and Iranian sponsors, and a political wing that is more responsive to the needs of the Palestinian population that elected it.”

“America and Israel must open the door to Hamas” -George Soros, 2007 pic.twitter.com/I5cErfrqqD — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 12, 2023

“If Israel had accepted the results of the election, that might have strengthened the more moderate political wing. Unfortunately, the ideology of the ‘war on terror’ does not permit such subtle distinctions.”

Soros, at the time, characterized Hamas as divided between political moderates and a less amenable military wing.

“Defenders of the current policy argue that Israel cannot afford to negotiate from a position of weakness. But Israel’s position is unlikely to improve as long as it pursues its current course. Military escalation – not just an eye for an eye but roughly 10 Palestinian lives for every Israeli one – has reached its limit,” he wrote.

“There is growing danger of a regional conflagration in which Israel and the US could be on the losing side,” he wrote.

Soros then glossed over the unwillingness of Hamas to recognize Israel.

“Both Israel and the US seem frozen in their unwillingness to negotiate with a Palestinian Authority that includes Hamas. The sticking-point is Hamas’s unwillingness to recognize the existence of Israel, but that could be made a condition for an eventual settlement rather than a precondition for negotiations,” he wrote.

The IDF continues to mass armored vehicles to the southern borders of Gaza ahead of a ground operation . pic.twitter.com/yJyXCuhqI7 — Sprinter (@Sprinter99800) October 13, 2023

On Friday, Hamas issued a decree urging residents of Gaza to defy Israeli orders to flee, according to the Guardian.

Hama called for Gaza City residents to “remain steadfast in your homes and to stand firm in the face of this disgusting psychological war waged by the occupation.”

Israel had urged the 1.1 million residents of Gaza City to move south in the next 24 hours.

In its statement Friday, the Israeli Defense Forces said it “calls for the evacuation of all civilians of Gaza City from their homes southwards for their own safety and protection, and to move to the area south of Wadi Gaza, as shown on the map,” according to the Times of Israel.

“The Hamas terrorist organization waged a war against the State of Israel, and Gaza City is an area where military operations take place. This evacuation is for your own safety,” the notice to Gaza residents said. “You will be able to return to Gaza City only when another announcement permitting it is made. Do not approach the area of the security fence with the State of Israel.”

“Hamas terrorists are hiding in Gaza City inside tunnels underneath houses and inside buildings populated with innocent Gazan civilians,” the warning said, adding that Hamas terrorists use civilians “as human shields.”

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Friday said that because Hamas terrorists hide among civilians “we need to separate them,” according to The Washington Post.

“So those that want to save their life, please go south. We are going to destroy Hamas infrastructures, Hamas headquarters, Hamas military establishments,” he said.

