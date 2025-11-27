Share
News
Various liberals suggested the National Guard troops deployed to various high-crime cities by the Trump administration were dangerous in the weeks leading up to the tragic shooting of two National Guard soldiers on Nov. 26, 2025.
Various liberals suggested the National Guard troops deployed to various high-crime cities by the Trump administration were dangerous in the weeks leading up to the tragic shooting of two National Guard soldiers on Nov. 26, 2025. (Abel Uribe / Getty Images; Spencer Platt / Getty Images)

Flashback: Dems, Media Pushed Anti-National Guard Rhetoric Leading Up to Shooting

 By Jason Cohen  November 27, 2025 at 6:30am
Share

Democrats and the corporate media stoked fear about President Donald Trump deploying the National Guard in the lead-up to a Wednesday shooting that left two guardsmen critically injured.

The guardsmen were shot blocks away from the White House, according to officials. In the months and days before the shooting, Democrats and the corporate media argued the National Guard could cause violence or tamper with the 2026 midterm elections.

Democratic Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said in an August interview that the idea of Trump sending the National Guard to Chicago was “an attack on the American people” and that the president would like to use guardsmen to “stop the elections in 2026 or, frankly, take control of those elections.”

Moreover, Democratic Michigan Sen. Elissa Slotkin suggested on ABC News’ “This Week” on Sunday that guardsmen could open fire on Americans due to tension. She made the suggestion after posting a Nov. 18 video telling service members and intelligence personnel to “refuse illegal orders” from the Trump administration.

“My primary concern is the use of U.S. military on American shores … in our cities and in our streets,” Slotkin said. “We’ve seen now the courts overturn the deployment of U.S. military into our streets, including here in Washington, D.C. When you look at these videos coming out of places like Chicago, it makes me incredibly nervous that we’re about to see people in law enforcement, people in uniformed military, get nervous, get stressed, shoot at American civilians.”

“It is … a very, very stressful situation for these law enforcement and for the communities on the ground,” she added. “So it was basically a warning to say, like, if you’re asked to do something, particularly against American citizens, you have the ability to go to your JAG officer and push back.”

Furthermore, “The View” co-host Joy Behar baselessly argued on Oct. 7 that the National Guard would bar Americans from voting.

“This is a pretext to stop the next election,” Behar said. “That’s what I think it is.”

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) confirmed on X that a suspect was in custody for the shooting, but did not release details on the potential motive.

Trump posted on Truth Social that the two injured National Guardsmen were critically injured.

Related:
Indian Christians Blocked from Burying Family Member in Their Ancestral Village

“The animal that shot the two National Guardsmen, with both being critically wounded, and now in two separate hospitals, is also severely wounded, but regardless, will pay a very steep price. God bless our Great National Guard, and all of our Military and Law Enforcement,” the president wrote. “These are truly Great People. I, as President of the United States, and everyone associated with the Office of the Presidency, am with you!”

Republican West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey posted on X that the two guardsmen, both from his state, died from their wounds, but subsequently walked back his tweet, writing that there were “conflicting reports about the condition” of the guardsmen.

FBI Director Kash Patel and Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) Executive Assistant Chief Jeffery Carroll both confirmed during a Wednesday afternoon press conference that the guardsmen were in “critical condition.”

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Jason Cohen
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit. Photo credit: @DailyCaller on Twitter




This Is Why You Can't Trust Public Schools: Teachers Union Teaches 'Interrupting Whiteness'
Meet the Felon-Turned-Crime Investigator Who Exposed Letitia James' Mortgage Fraud: Dems Want to Discredit Him
Trump Military Strikes Decimate Drug-Filled Venezuelan City, Collapses Its Economy Completely: 'Everything Is... Dead'
Trump Launches AI 'Manhattan Project': It Might Overwhelm the Power Grid
Despicable: Al Sharpton Blames Trump for National Guard Murder Perpetrated By Biden Immigrant
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation