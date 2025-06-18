Flashback: Doctors Tell Woman to Abort One-Eyed, Brain-Dead Baby, But When She Delivers, Nobody Believes What They See

A forgotten story from over ten years ago recently resurfaced on social media and is now serving as a reminder of how our U.S. health care system is beginning to mirror the scourge of socialized medicine currently plaguing Europe.

Back in 2013, a mother of two named Sarah Hagan was advised to abort her 24-week-old unborn child after a scan revealed him to be “brain dead,” according to The Daily Mail. Doctors claimed the scan showed the child had one eye and was given “no chance of survival.”

After being administered drugs for a chemical abortion that didn’t work, Hagan saw another physician who advised her to immediately deliver the baby prematurely.

Her child — Aaron — was born with both eyes, along with brain function, but developed complications like lung issues and a cyst on his brain.

Hagan launched a lawsuit against the Sunderland Royal Hospital in England, the results of which have not been publicized.

This story reminds us, however, of the realities concerning government involvement in health care, as well as the sanctity of life in the womb.

These events occurred only three years after the passage of ObamaCare, which added millions of patients to insurance rolls, overloading an already flawed medical system.

Fast-forward ten years, and the kind of dismissive, inept care offered to Hagan is now commonplace in the United States.

Not only have financial concerns about the affordability of ObamaCare been uncovered, but the shock of so many people being thrust into the mix has resulted in care rationing and diminished time with providers.

The desire to quickly move on to the next patient could have played a role in the colossal failure Hagan experienced.

The wait times in America are now obscene. You’re rushed in and out, treated like a number, and your options are determined by time and money. This creates a culture where mistakes are made and humanity is lost.

A report by Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) from earlier this year called “The Case For Healthcare Freedom,” pointed out that government involvement in medicine during the COVID-19 pandemic gave us a glimpse into the single-payer system.

It showed how “access to care for anything seen as elective” was sharply restricted during the pandemic, resulting in the prioritizing of “certain people and their conditions over everyone else’s.”

“This is a textbook example of rationing care that we see in government-controlled healthcare systems,” the report said. “There is an agency of the U.K. government that decides which treatments are worth covering for certain people by putting a price on each of their lives.”

No wonder Hagan was treated so poorly and was rushed through a process that should have handled an expectant mother with the utmost reverence.

If her care under this tyrannical U.K. system is any indicator of America’s future, we must reverse course immediately.

If we do not produce a viable alternative, we’ll be doomed to live under the very same nightmare.

The nation must heed the words of the late Patrick McGoohan from his hit 1967 TV show, “The Prisoner:” “I will not be pushed, filed, stamped, indexed, briefed, debriefed, or numbered. My life is my own.”

